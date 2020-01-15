Six Democrats squared off in a televised debate on Tuesday in Iowa, their last chance to make the case for their candidacies to a national audience before the party’s presidential nominating process kicks off in the state on Feb. 3.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Highlights: Can a woman win the U.S. presidency? Sanders, Warren take on controversy - January 14, 2020
- Ghosn says French envoy told him Nissan was turning against him - January 14, 2020
- Sanders and Biden clash on foreign policy, trade in debate in Iowa - January 14, 2020