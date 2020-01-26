Kobe Bryant, who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, died at age 41 on Sunday in a helicopter crash in California. Here is biographical information on him and highlights from his career.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Kobe Bryant and four others, including his daughter, killed in helicopter crash - January 26, 2020
- Highlights from the career of former NBA star Kobe Bryant - January 26, 2020
- U.S. presidential hopefuls Sanders, Biden in tight race in early primary states - January 26, 2020