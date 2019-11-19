Highlights: Hundreds of protesters leave Hong Kong university; about 100 remain

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told a news conference on Tuesday that about 100 protesters remained inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus that has been sealed off by police.
