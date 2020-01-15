Highlights: War, trade and a woman in the White House: Democrats spar in Iowa debate

Six Democrats squared off in a televised debate on Tuesday in Iowa, their last chance to make the case for their candidacies to a national audience before the party’s presidential nominating process kicks off in the state on Feb. 3.
