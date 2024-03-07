FORT WORTH, Texas, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced financial and operating results for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2023. In addition, HighPeak provided its 2024 guidance and capital budget, as approved by its Board of Directors.

Highlights

Fourth Quarter 2023

The Company surpassed the milestone of $1 billion in revenues in 2023 and generated free cash flow (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) of $33.7 million in the fourth quarter.

Sales volumes, consisting of 81% crude oil and 92% liquids, averaged 50.0 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent per day (“MBoe/d”), representing a 34% increase over fourth quarter 2022. Volumes were approximately 3,300 Boe/d lower than expected due to weather and unscheduled midstream maintenance interruptions.

Net income and EBITDAX (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) were $95.0 million and $241.6 million, respectively.

The Company significantly increased its net acreage position to approximately 132,000 total net acres primarily through acquisitions in northern Flat Top, where production profiles in the Wolfcamp A and Lower Spraberry zones are expected to resemble its core Flat Top operating area.

Realized price averaged $65.53 per Boe, or 83% of the weighted average of NYMEX WTI crude oil prices, excluding the effects of derivatives.

Cash operating margin averaged $54.27 per Boe, or 83% of the average realized price per Boe, excluding the effects of derivatives.

On November 1st, the Company completed a $100 million super priority revolving credit facility with $75.0 million of initial commitments, which provides the Company with additional liquidity and flexibility. The facility matures in September 2026, simultaneous with the Company’s $1.2 billion term loan.

Recent Events

On February 5, 2024, the Company announced both a 60% increase to its quarterly dividend, from $.025 to $0.04 per common share outstanding, and a share repurchase authorization of up to $75.0 million of common stock.

HighPeak Chairman and CEO, Jack Hightower, said, “2023 was a transformational year for HighPeak and we are continuing to carry positive momentum into 2024. We were within the range on our annual production and budget guides while growing our production 86% year over year, which is a testament to the quality of our asset base and the caliber of our operations team.

In 2024, now that HighPeak is an established player in the Permian, our focus shifts to a steadfast commitment of maintaining capital discipline, generating free cash flow and returning value to shareholders. In addition, we have engaged Texas Capital Securities and Wells Fargo Securities to assist us in our pursuit of strategic alternatives. In a market landscape where oily, high-margin production and premier inventory are being pursued aggressively, we consider ourselves extremely fortunate to possess assets that meet these criteria.”



2024 Development Outlook

The Company expects to average two (2) drilling rigs and one (1) frac crew during 2024 under its current development plan, assuming commodity prices and capital costs continue to stay in their current ranges. Given the dynamic nature of the global economy and current geopolitical risks, the Company will remain flexible to increase or decrease its development activity as merited.

Production (Boe/d) • Average production rate 43,000 – 47,000 Capex ($MM) • Net Operated Wells TIL 55 – 60 • Capital Expenditures, D,C,E&F $450 – $525 • Capital Expenditures, Infrastructure $50 – $60 • Total Capital Expenditures $500 – $585 Unit Measures ($/Boe) • Lease Operating Expenses $7.50 – $8.50 • General & Administrative $1.00 – $1.20



Year End 2023 Proved Reserves

As of December 31, 2023, HighPeak Energy’s estimated proved reserves, prepared by Cawley, Gillespie & Associates, Inc., increased over 25% from December 31, 2022 to 154.2 MMBoe consisting of approximately 78% crude oil, 13% NGL and 9% natural gas.

Proved developed reserves increased 30% to 79.6 MMBoe compared with December 31, 2022 and comprised 52% of the Company’s total proved reserves.

The Company’s PV-10 was approximately $2.9 billion at year end 2023 based on pricing guidelines established by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). 2023 SEC pricing was $78.22 per barrel of crude oil and $2.637 per MMBtu of natural gas, before adjustments for price differentials.

As of December 31, 2023, the average adjusted prices realized over the remaining lives of the Company’s assets were $78.13 per barrel of crude oil, $17.33 per barrel of NGL and $0.198 per Mcf of natural gas, respectively.

The Company’s 2023 reserve replacement ratio was 295%.

SEC PRICING Crude Oil (MBbl) NGL (MBbl) Natural Gas (MMcf) Total (Mboe) PV-10 ($M) Proved developed producing 54,033 11,649 50,782 74,146 $ 1,921 Proved developed nonproducing 4,598 534 1,889 5,447 141 Total proved developed reserves 58,631 12,183 52,671 79,593 2,061 Proved undeveloped 60,923 7,913 34,400 74,569 823 Total proved reserves 119,554 20,096 87,071 154,162 $ 2,884



Fourth Quarter 2023 Operational Update

HighPeak’s sales volumes during the fourth quarter of 2023 averaged 50.0 Mboe/d, a 34% increase over fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter sales volumes consisted of approximately 81% crude oil and 92% liquids. Full-year 2023 sales volumes averaged 45.6 thousand Boe/d, an 86% increase over 2022 sales volumes.

The Company averaged three drilling rigs and one and a half frac crews during the fourth quarter, drilled 18 gross (17.9 net) horizontal wells and completed 24 gross (23.8 net) operated producing wells. At December 31, 2023, the Company had 22 gross (22.0 net) operated horizontal wells in various stages of drilling and completion. In February 2024, the Company reduced its development drilling program to two drilling rigs and is currently running one frac crew and may add a second frac crew periodically throughout the year as needed.

HighPeak President, Michael Hollis, commented, “Our 2024 capital budget will be slightly front half weighted as we carried in a higher cadence of activity from 2023. Our infrastructure budget this year includes the expansion of our current system to reach wells drilled on newly acquired acreage. The infrastructure spend in future years is expected to trend downward to approximately half of this year’s budgeted amount.

This year, HighPeak Energy is laser-focused on our commitment to capital and operational efficiency. We are working diligently to reduce both operating and capital costs, resulting in even greater free cash flow generation which is essential for achieving our corporate objectives of funding our operations through cash flow, paying down debt, and returning value to our shareholders. As we move forward, we are committed to navigating this landscape with unwavering capital discipline.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HighPeak reported net income of $95.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, or $0.66 per diluted share, and EBITDAX of $241.6 million, or $1.68 per diluted share.

Fourth quarter average realized prices were $79.24 per barrel (“$/Bbl”) of crude oil, $19.93 per barrel of NGL and $1.51 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in an overall realized price of $65.53 per Boe, or 83% of the weighted average of NYMEX crude oil prices, excluding the effects of derivatives. HighPeak’s cash costs for the third quarter were $12.27 per Boe, including lease operating expenses of $7.53 per Boe, workover expenses of $0.66 per Boe, production and ad valorem taxes of $3.06 per Boe and G&A expenses of $1.01 per Boe. The Company’s cash margin was $53.26 per Boe, or 81% of the overall realized price per Boe for the quarter, excluding the effects of derivatives.

HighPeak’s fourth quarter 2023 capital expenditures to drill, complete, equip, provide facilities and for infrastructure were $169.1 million.

Hedging

As of December 31, 2023, HighPeak had the following outstanding crude oil derivative instruments and the weighted average crude oil prices and premiums payable per barrel:

Swaps Enhanced Collars & Deferred

Premium Puts Settlement

Month Settlement

Year Type of

Contract Bbls

Per

Day Index Price per Bbl Floor or

Strike

Price per Bbl Ceiling

Price per Bbl Deferred

Premium

Payable per Bbl Crude Oil: Jan – Mar 2024 Swap 4,000 WTI $ 84.00 $ — $ — $ — Jan – Mar 2024 Collar 6,000 WTI $ — $ 80.00 $ 100.00 $ 3.50 Jan – Mar 2024 Put 20,000 WTI $ — $ 66.44 $ — $ 5.00 Apr – Jun 2024 Swap 4,000 WTI $ 84.00 $ — $ — $ — Apr – Jun 2024 Collar 5,500 WTI $ — $ 69.73 $ 95.00 $ 0.61 Apr – Jun 2024 Put 14,000 WTI $ — $ 60.41 $ — $ 5.00 Jul – Sep 2024 Swap 4,000 WTI $ 84.00 $ — $ — $ — Jul – Sep 2024 Collar 1,500 WTI $ — $ 69.00 $ 95.00 $ 0.85 Jul – Sep 2024 Put 14,000 WTI $ — $ 60.41 $ — $ 5.00 Oct – Dec 2024 Swap 5,500 WTI $ 76.37 $ — $ — $ — Oct – Dec 2024 Collar 10,600 WTI $ — $ 65.68 $ 90.32 $ 1.85 Oct – Dec 2024 Put 2,000 WTI $ — $ 58.00 $ — $ 5.00 Jan – Mar 2025 Swap 5,500 WTI $ 76.37 $ — $ — $ — Jan – Mar 2025 Collar 8,000 WTI $ — $ 65.00 $ 90.00 $ 2.12 Jan – Mar 2025 Put 2,000 WTI $ — $ 58.00 $ — $ 5.00 Apr – Jun 2025 Swap 5,500 WTI $ 76.37 $ — $ — $ — Apr – Jun 2025 Collar 7,000 WTI $ — $ 65.00 $ 90.08 $ 2.28 Apr – Jun 2025 Put 2,000 WTI $ — $ 58.00 $ — $ 5.00 Jul – Sep 2025 Swap 3,000 WTI $ 75.85 $ — $ — $ — Jul – Sep 2025 Collar 7,000 WTI $ — $ 65.00 $ 90.08 $ 2.28 Jul – Sep 2025 Put 2,000 WTI $ — $ 58.00 $ — $ 5.00

The Company’s crude oil derivative contracts detailed above are based on reported settlement prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange for West Texas Intermediate pricing.

Subsequent to yearend, the Company entered into fixed price basis swaps for the spread between the Cushing crude oil price and the Midland WTI crude oil price. The weighted average differential represents the amount of premium to the Cushing, Oklahoma crude oil price for the notional volumes covered by the basis swap contracts as shown below.

Swaps Settlement

Month Settlement Year Type of

Contract Bbls Per

Day Index Weighted Average Differential per Bbl Crude Oil: Jan – Mar 2024 Basis Swap 16,484 Argus WTI Midland $ 1.12 Apr – Jun 2024 Basis Swap 25,000 Argus WTI Midland $ 1.12 Jul – Sep 2024 Basis Swap 25,000 Argus WTI Midland $ 1.12 Oct – Dec 2024 Basis Swap 25,000 Argus WTI Midland $ 1.12



Dividends

During the fourth quarter of 2023, HighPeak’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share, or $3.2 million in dividends paid to stockholders during the quarter. In addition, in February 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, or approximately $5.1 million in dividends, to be paid on March 25, 2024 to stockholders of record on March 1, 2024.

About HighPeak Energy, Inc.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent crude oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional crude oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.highpeakenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this document, the words “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “continue,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “future,” “potential,” “estimate” or the negative of such terms and similar expressions as they relate to HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak Energy,” the “Company” or the “Successor”) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, they involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, beyond the Company’s control. For example, the Company’s review of strategic alternatives may not result in a sale of the Company, a recommendation that a transaction occur or result in a completed transaction, and any transaction that occurs may not increase shareholder value, in each case as a result of such risks and uncertainties.

These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the results of the strategic review being undertaken by the Company’s Board and the interest of prospective counterparties, the Company’s ability to realize the results contemplated by its 2024 guidance, volatility of commodity prices, product supply and demand, the impact of a widespread outbreak of an illness, such as the coronavirus disease pandemic, on global and U.S. economic activity, competition, the ability to obtain environmental and other permits and the timing thereof, other government regulation or action, the ability to obtain approvals from third parties and negotiate agreements with third parties on mutually acceptable terms, litigation, the costs and results of drilling and operations, availability of equipment, services, resources and personnel required to perform the Company’s drilling and operating activities, access to and availability of transportation, processing, fractionation, refining and storage facilities, HighPeak Energy’s ability to replace reserves, implement its business plans or complete its development activities as scheduled, access to and cost of capital, the financial strength of counterparties to any credit facility and derivative contracts entered into by HighPeak Energy, if any, and purchasers of HighPeak Energy’s oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production, uncertainties about estimates of reserves, identification of drilling locations and the ability to add proved reserves in the future, the assumptions underlying forecasts, including forecasts of production, expenses, cash flow from sales of oil and gas and tax rates, quality of technical data, environmental and weather risks, including the possible impacts of climate change, cybersecurity risks and acts of war or terrorism. These and other risks are described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to publicly update these statements except as required by law.

Reserve engineering is a process of estimating underground accumulations of hydrocarbons that cannot be measured in an exact way. The accuracy of any reserve estimate depends on the quality of available data, the interpretation of such data and price and cost assumptions made by reserve engineers. Reserves estimates included herein may not be indicative of the level of reserves or PV-10 value of oil and natural gas production in the future, as they are based on 2023 SEC prices which are different than current commodity prices. In addition, the results of drilling, testing and production activities may justify revisions of estimates that were made previously. If significant, such revisions could impact HighPeak’s strategy and change the schedule of any further production and development drilling. Accordingly, reserve estimates may differ significantly from the quantities of oil and natural gas that are ultimately recovered.

Use of Projections

The financial, operational, industry and market projections, estimates and targets in this press release and in the Company’s guidance (including production, operating expenses and capital expenditures in future periods) are based on assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The assumptions and estimates underlying the projected, expected or target results are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic, regulatory and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the financial, operational, industry and market projections, estimates and targets, including assumptions, risks and uncertainties described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” above. These projections are speculative by their nature and, accordingly, are subject to significant risk of not being actually realized by the Company. Projected results of the Company for 2024 are particularly speculative and subject to change. Actual results may vary materially from the current projections, including for reasons beyond the Company’s control. The projections are based on current expectations and available information as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no duty to publicly update these projections except as required by law.

Drilling Locations

The Company has estimated its drilling locations based on well spacing assumptions and upon the evaluation of its drilling results and those of other operators in its area, combined with its interpretation of available geologic and engineering data. The drilling locations actually drilled on the Company’s properties will depend on the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, commodity prices, costs, actual drilling results and other factors. Any drilling activities conducted on these identified locations may not be successful and may not result in additional proved reserves. Further, to the extent the drilling locations are associated with acreage that expires, the Company would lose its right to develop the related locations.

HighPeak Energy, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In thousands)

December 31, 2023 2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 194,515 $ 30,504 Accounts receivable 94,589 96,596 Derivative instruments 31,480 17 Inventory 7,254 13,275 Prepaid expenses 995 4,133 Total current assets 328,833 144,525 Crude oil and natural gas properties, using the successful efforts method of accounting: Proved properties 3,338,107 2,270,236 Unproved properties 72,715 114,665 Accumulated depletion, depreciation and amortization (684,179 ) (259,962 ) Total crude oil and natural gas properties, net 2,726,643 2,124,939 Other property and equipment, net 3,572 3,587 Derivative instruments 16,059 — Other noncurrent assets 5,684 6,431 Total assets $ 3,080,791 $ 2,279,482 Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt, net $ 120,000 $ — Accounts payable – trade 63,583 105,565 Accrued capital expenditures 39,231 91,842 Revenues and royalties payable 29,724 15,623 Other accrued liabilities 19,613 15,600 Derivative instruments 13,054 16,702 Accrued interest 1,398 13,152 Operating leases 528 343 Advances from joint interest owners 262 7,302 Total current liabilities 287,393 266,129 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt, net 1,030,299 704,349 Deferred income taxes 197,068 131,164 Asset retirement obligations 13,245 7,502 Derivative instruments 65 691 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock 13 11 Additional paid-in capital 1,189,424 1,008,896 Retained earnings 363,284 160,740 Total stockholders’ equity 1,552,721 1,169,647 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,080,791 $ 2,279,482

HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023

2022

2023 2022 Operating revenues: Crude oil sales $ 296,140 $ 248,164 $ 1,086,598 $ 715,469 NGL and natural gas sales 5,013 9,751 24,695 40,217 Total operating revenues 301,153 257,915 1,111,293 755,686 Operating costs and expenses: Crude oil and natural gas production 37,666 23,851 145,362 69,599 Production and ad valorem taxes 14,077 12,607 58,472 38,440 Exploration and abandonments 862 466 5,234 1,149 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 132,862 83,211 424,424 177,742 Accretion of discount 162 125 522 370 General and administrative 4,646 6,637 16,598 12,470 Stock-based compensation 3,862 4,142 25,957 33,352 Total operating costs and expenses 194,137 131,039 676,569 333,122 Other expense 220 — 8,262 — Income from operations 106,796 126,876 426,462 422,564 Interest and other income 1,985 13 2,908 266 Interest expense (44,623 ) (21,468 ) (147,901 ) (50,610 ) Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 58,500 (17,518 ) 27,602 (60,005 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (27,300 ) — Income before income taxes 122,658 87,903 281,771 312,215 Income tax expense 27,654 20,004 65,905 75,361 Net income $ 95,004 $ 67,899 $ 215,866 $ 236,854 Earnings per share: Basic net income $ 0.68 $ 0.56 $ 1.64 $ 2.04 Diluted net income $ 0.66 $ 0.53 $ 1.58 $ 1.93 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 126,242 111,042 117,956 104,738 Diluted 130,579 117,249 123,020 111,164 Dividends declared per share $ 0.025 $ 0.025 $ 0.10 $ 0.10

HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 215,866 $ 236,854 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations: Provision for deferred income taxes 65,905 75,361 Loss on extinguishment of debt 27,300 — (Gain) loss on derivative instruments (27,602 ) 60,005 Cash paid on settlement of derivative instruments (24,194 ) (58,096 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 11,411 5,635 Amortization of discounts on long-term debt 15,140 7,735 Stock-based compensation expense 25,957 33,352 Accretion expense 522 370 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 424,424 177,742 Exploration and abandonment expense 4,242 146 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,007 (57,218 ) Prepaid expenses, inventory and other assets 6,923 (11,959 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 8,488 34,087 Net cash provided by operating activities 756,389 504,014 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Additions to crude oil and natural gas properties (1,009,855 ) (1,046,739 ) Changes in working capital associated with crude oil and natural gas property additions (100,802 ) 128,938 Acquisitions of crude oil and natural gas properties (15,085 ) (262,363 ) Other property additions (193 ) (2,244 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,125,935 ) (1,182,408 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under Term Loan Credit Agreement, net of discount 1,170,000 — Borrowings under Prior Credit Agreement 255,000 925,000 Proceeds from issuance of 10.000% Senior Notes, net of discount — 440,179 Repayments under Prior Credit Agreement (525,000 ) (755,000 ) Repayments of 10.000% Senior Notes and 10.625% Senior Notes (475,000 ) — Premium on extinguishment of debt (4,457 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock 155,768 85,000 Proceeds from exercises of warrants 4,028 7,805 Proceeds from exercises of stock options 148 120 Debt issuance costs (28,444 ) (17,128 ) Stock offering costs (5,371 ) (339 ) Dividends paid (11,864 ) (10,412 ) Dividend equivalents paid (1,251 ) (1,196 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 533,557 674,029 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 164,011 (4,365 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 30,504 34,869 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 194,515 $ 30,504

HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Summary Operating Highlights Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Average Daily Sales Volumes: Crude oil (Bbls) 40,624 31,860 38,041 20,718 NGLs (Bbls) 5,262 3,302 4,239 2,249 Natural gas (Mcf) 24,395 13,112 19,777 9,105 Total (Boe) 49,952 37,348 45,577 24,485 Average Realized Prices (excluding effects of derivatives): Crude oil per Bbl $ 79.24 $ 84.67 $ 78.26 $ 94.61 NGL per Bbl $ 19.93 $ 26.19 $ 21.51 $ 35.67 Natural gas per Mcf $ 1.51 $ 3.41 $ 1.56 $ 5.36 Total per Boe $ 65.53 $ 75.06 $ 66.80 $ 84.56 Margin Data ($ per Boe): Average price $ 65.53 $ 75.06 $ 66.80 $ 84.56 Lease operating expenses (7.53 ) (6.86 ) (8.04 ) (7.49 ) Expense workovers (0.66 ) (0.08 ) (0.70 ) (0.30 ) Production and ad valorem taxes (3.06 ) (3.67 ) (3.51 ) (4.30 ) $ 54.27 $ 64.45 $ 54.55 $ 72.47

HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Earnings Per Share Details Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income as reported $ 95,004 $ 67,899 $ 215,866 $ 236,854 Participating basic earnings (9,103 ) (6,130 ) (21,890 ) (22,991 ) Basic earnings attributable to common shareholders 85,901 61,769 193,976 213,863 Reallocation of participating earnings 133 103 334 401 Diluted net income attributable to common shareholders $ 86,034 $ 61,872 $ 194,310 $ 214,264 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 126,242 111,042 117,956 104,738 Dilutive warrants and unvested stock options 2,178 4,085 2,905 4,304 Dilutive unvested restricted stock 2,159 2,122 2,159 2,122 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 130,579 117,249 123,020 111,164 Net income per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ 0.68 $ 0.56 $ 1.64 $ 2.04 Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.53 $ 1.58 $ 1.93

HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAX, Discretionary Cash Flow and Net Cash Provided by Operations (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 95,004 $ 67,899 $ 215,866 $ 236,854 Interest expense 44,623 21,468 147,901 50,610 Interest and other income (1,985 ) (13 ) (2,908 ) (266 ) Income tax expense 27,654 20,004 65,905 75,361 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 132,862 83,211 424,424 177,742 Accretion of discount 162 125 522 370 Exploration and abandonment expense 862 466 5,234 1,149 Stock based compensation 3,862 4,142 25,957 33,352 Derivative related noncash activity (61,662 ) 23,565 (51,796 ) 1,909 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 27,300 — Other expense 220 — 8,262 — EBITDAX 241,602 220,867 866,667 577,081 Cash interest expense (40,084 ) (15,968 ) (121,350 ) (37,240 ) Other (a) 1,398 (441 ) (6,346 ) (737 ) Discretionary cash flow 202,916 204,458 738,971 539,104 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 31,731 (3,250 ) 17,418 (35,090 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 234,647 $ 201,208 $ 756,389 $ 504,014 (a) includes interest and other income net of other expense and operating portion of exploration and abandonment expenses.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Cash Margin Reconciliation (in thousands, except per Boe data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Crude oil, NGL and natural gas sales revenue $ 301,153 $ 257,915 $ 1,111,293 $ 755,686 Less: Lease operating expenses (34,627 ) (23,573 ) (133,737 ) (66,933 ) Less: Workover expenses (3,039 ) (278 ) (11,625 ) (2,666 ) Less: Production and ad valorem taxes (14,077 ) (12,607 ) (58,472 ) (38,440 ) Cash Operating Margin 249,410 221,457 907,459 647,647 Less: General and administrative expenses (4,646 ) (6,637 ) (16,598 ) (12,470 ) Cash Margin $ 244,764 $ 214,820 $ 890,861 $ 635,177 Divide by: Sales volumes (MBoe) 4,595.6 3,436.0 16,635.5 8,936.9 Cash Operating Margin per Boe, excluding effects of derivatives $ 54.27 $ 64.45 $ 54.55 $ 72.47 Cash Margin per Boe, excluding effects of derivatives $ 53.26 $ 62.52 $ 53.55 $ 71.07

HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 234,647 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (31,731 ) Capital expenditures paid, excluding acquisitions (169,192 ) Free cash flow $ 33,724

HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of PV-10 to Standardized Measure (in thousands) As of December 31, 2023 Total Proved Present value of estimated future cash flows (PV-10) $ 2,884,067 Present value of future income taxes and certain abandonment costs (276,363 ) Standardized measure $ 2,607,704

HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Reserve Replacement Computations MBoe Proved Reserves on December 31, 2022 122,958 Extensions, discoveries and revisions 49,055 Purchase of reserves-in-place 171 Sales of reserves-in-place (1,387 ) Production (16,635 ) Proved Reserves on December 31, 2023 154,162 Reserve Replacement: With the drill bit 295 % With the drill bit and acquisitions 296 %





