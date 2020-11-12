HighPoint Partners with UiPath to Improve Citizen Experiences through Automation

Breaking News
Partnership enables government agencies to achieve operational effectiveness and improve customer experiences through RPA

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HighPoint, a provider of IT and digital services for government agencies, announced today that it is partnering with robotic process automation (RPA) software provider, UiPath, to automate high-volume, repetitive processes that will improve government efficiency and customer experiences.

Through this partnership, HighPoint will help government agencies implement RPA to build more efficient, streamlined, and responsive organizations, while driving innovation and achieving digital transformation objectives. HighPoint will bring its experience with large-scale government contact centers and high-volume repositories to identify areas of improvement, reduce redundancies, and improve productivity and customer experience. HighPoint understands the evolution of today’s contact centers and will help agencies digitally evolve by leveraging emerging technologies, tools, and processes.

UiPath has a vision to deliver A Robot for Every Person, one where companies enable every employee to use, create, and benefit from the transformative power of automation to liberate the boundless potential of people. Only UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading RPA solution with a full suite of capabilities, including process mining and analytics, that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed.

HighPoint also launched an Intelligent Automation Center of Excellence (CoE), which will be led by John Cyrus, Director of Emerging Technologies and IT Strategy. Prior to joining HighPoint, John Cyrus was the co-lead of the RPA CoE at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

“HighPoint is committed to making information more available for government agencies and the people they serve,” said Cyrus. “We are excited to partner with UiPath to bring our clients innovation that will increase efficiency, accelerate digital transformation goals, and improve citizen and employee experiences.”

About HighPoint
HighPoint helps government agencies elevate customer and employee experiences. From contact centers and training to digital and data services, our team works with government agencies to more efficiently integrate the people, processes and technology that help government deliver on the needs of citizens and employees. HighPoint delivers services for 13 government clients including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Office of the Comptroller of Currency, Department of State, Defense Logistics Agency and Department of Housing and Urban Development.

HighPoint is a privately held company founded in 2006 with employees across offices in Indianapolis, Indiana; Baltimore, Maryland; and Herndon, Virginia. To learn more, visit highpointglobal.com.

