HighPoint Resources Releases Corrected Dial-In Number for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

DENVER, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HighPoint Resources Corporation (“HighPoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HPR) previously announced on February 14, 2020 that the Company plans to issue its fourth quarter and year-end 2019 financial and operating results press release after the market close on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2020, to discuss the results.

Please note that there was an error in the previously announced dial-in number for the conference call. The call is scheduled at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Mountain time). Please join the webcast conference call live at www.hpres.com, accessible from the Investor Relations page. To join by telephone, call 855-760-8152 (631-485-4979 international callers) with passcode 7246819. A replay of the call will be available through March 5, 2020, at 855-859-2056 (404-537-3406 international) with passcode 7246819.

ABOUT HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORPORATION

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) is a Denver, Colorado based company focused on the development of oil and natural gas assets located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Additional information about the Company may be found on its website www.hpres.com.

Company contact: Larry C. Busnardo, Vice President, Investor Relations, 303-312-8514

