HighPoint’s Bootable SSD6200 Series Controllers Maximize Server Uptime with Driverless Maintenance & Host NVMe RAID Technology

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — While NVMe storage devices offer significant performance and reliability advantages over their platter-based counterparts, many Linux and VMware based applications continue to rely on older SAS & SATA solutions due to the ready availability of firmware level RAID storage and native driver support. This combination greatly simplifies the kernel update process while minimizing downtime. RAID solutions with native driver support will be treated as embedded devices, and do not need to be updated separately to comply with the kernel change.

The SSD6200 product family was designed to address these concerns. The NVMe RAID capability is integrated at the firmware level, and functions independent of the host. In addition, SSD6200 series controllers are natively supported by all major Virtualization platforms, such as VMware, Microsoft Hyper-V and Proxmox, and all current versions and distributions of Windows, Linux and FreeBSD operating systems. This native, In-Box driver support ensures administrators are free to update the Kernel, apply patches, or download and install scheduled updates whenever the need arises, using standard operating procedures. No work-arounds, no hassles, no surprises.

Upgrade Your Server or Workstation with Dedicated NVMe Host RAID Architecture & In-Box Driver Support

SSD6200 Series Host RAID Controllers are the industry’s most cost-effective, bootable NVMe Storage solutions. The compact, 2 and 4 port NVMe Host RAID controllers support cost-effective, off-the-shelf M.2 SSDs of any capacity, can be easily integrated into any industry standard PCIe Gen3 or Gen4 PC server or workstation, and are natively supported by all major Virtual Machine and OS platforms, such as VMware, Proxmox and Hyper-V.

In addition to the superior performance and data security provided by the dedicated NVMe host RAID architecture, HighPoint SSD6200 Series controllers empower administrators with an extensive selection of management and monitoring tools designed to mitigate downtime risks by streamlining service and upgrade workflows.

Built-In Redundancy for System Disks

SSD6200 Series controllers feature integrated Host RAID 0 & 1 technology. RAID 1, also known as “data mirroring” remains one of the most effective ways to secure a bootable system disk against the possibility of device failure.

RAID 1 creates a hidden, automated backup of the target drive; in this case, a bootable NVMe SSD. If the original should fail, the mirrored backup will immediately, and seamlessly, take the reins. This enables the host system to remain online, and continue to operate, unabated.

Though simple in concept, the redundancy delivered by RAID 1 is essential for many server-based applications, especially Virtual Machine and hosting solutions, which must remain available for client access on a 24/7/365 basis.

Comprehensive Management Suite

SSD6200 Series controllers provide a comprehensive suite of software management interfaces. Administrators of any experience level can easily configure, diagnose and maintain RAID storage and NVMe SSDs inside and outside of the host OS.

The WebGUI is a simple, intuitive graphical user interface designed to work with all modern Web Browsers. It is equipped with Wizard-like quick configuration menus as well as a suite of advanced tools for expert administrators.

The CLI (Command Line Interface) is ideal for seasoned administrators or platforms that do not utilize graphical operating systems.

SHI (Storage Health Inspector): The CLI and WebGUI both include our SHI feature, which enables customers to monitor the health of NVMe SSD’s via SMART attributes, in real-time, such as temperature, TBW (Total Bytes Written), and operational status.

The UEFI Package is a command line RAID creation tool used to prepare NVMe configurations for OS installation without the need for a separate OS or application, and can be run from a simple

A BIOS level interface is also available for specific configurations – please contact us for more information.

Streamline Installation and Field Maintenance Workflows

SSD6200 and RocketMate 200 Series NVMe Storage solutions offer a variety of management and monitoring features designed to streamline configuration, deployment and field maintenance workflows.

Versatile Form-Factors – SSD6200 NVMe Host RAID controllers are available with Half-height or Full-Height form factors, and can be easily integrated into any industry-standard PC workstation, server and rackmount platform with a free PCIe Gen3 or Gen4 x8 or x16 slot.

Universal Compatibility – SSD6200 series controllers support any off the shelf M.2 NVMe SSD, and impose no capacity limitations. SSD6202A/6202 models support 2242/2260/2280 form factors, while the SSD6204A/6204 are also capable of supporting full length 22110 SSDs.

RAID Roaming – Arrays created using an SSD6200 controller can be moved to another SSD6200 controller, and will remain intact and functional, even if the NVMe SSDs are attached to a different port. This feature is ideal for controller upgrade or replacement procedures, as the M.2 SSDs can be moved freely between any SSD6200 series controller.

RAID Hardware Switch – SSD6200A Variants feature a Hardware switch for instant RAID configuration. No OS or software application required; administrators can instantly configure RAID 1 mirroring for maximum security, RAID 0 striping for max performance and capacity, or configure the SSDs to operate as independent disks, without having to physically install the controller.

LED Indication – SSD6200A Variants feature bracket mounted LED indicators that are capable of tracking the status and I/O of RAID configurations and NVMe media. Learn More…

OOB Port – SSD6200A Variants provide an out-of-band management port and integrated console management interface. OOB is ideal for field maintenance and on-site services as it allows the RAID storage to be administered directly, independent of the host platform.

Need more than a DIY Solution? Let HighPoint build you a complete NVMe RAID Drive.

SSD6200 Series NVMe host RAID controllers are also available as complete, turnkey storage solutions. HighPoint FnL BRD6200 Bootable AIC RAID drives are built to order, and are available with up to 15.36TB of preconfigured RAID 0, 1 or JBOD storage.

BRD6200 AIC Drives are not just a collection of preassembled components – each drive model has been thoroughly vetted in real-world server environments. We use only top-quality NVMe SSDs, which have been hand selected for their excellent performance and reliability characteristics, and superior TBW ratings. Each FnL AIC drive is backed by a 3-year warranty. Learn More…

