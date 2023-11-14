Communications veteran tapped to enrich practice as innovation continues to transform the healthcare ecosystem and create new opportunities for the healthcare industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Highwire PR, a high-impact communications and marketing partner for global technology and healthcare companies, announced today that Michael Byrnes has joined the company as Managing Director of Health.

In this role, Byrnes will accelerate Highwire’s healthcare offering at a time when the industry is being transformed by technology, and when innovation is critical to every aspect of the healthcare ecosystem. He will scale Highwire’s portfolio and explore strategic additions, while fostering talent and serving as a senior counselor to clients and teams. His expertise will help Highwire continue to drive high-impact, award-winning programs for digital health, MedTech and life sciences organizations.

“We’re reaching an inflection point in healthcare, one that requires new ways of thinking when it comes to communicating to stakeholders,” said Emily Borders, principal and co-founder of Highwire PR. “Michael’s experience at the intersection of health and innovation makes him an invaluable partner to our practice as both our clients and our employees lean into this new era of healthcare storytelling.”

Byrnes joins Highwire with robust agency and in-house communications experience in the healthcare and technology sectors. He most recently served as general manager, Boston, for Weber Shandwick after being a senior vice president in its corporate healthcare practice. Prior to his time there, he was a vice president at Matter Communications where he partnered with B2B technology, healthcare and consumer brands. Over two decades in communications, he has led breakthrough integrated communications programs and worked to strategically build and fortify the reputation of leading names in corporate and consumer health, from digital health and MedTech disruptors to some of the largest global pharmaceutical brands in the world. His campaign work on behalf of clients has been recognized by Adweek, PRWeek, MM+M, and PRovoke, among others.

“Client needs are shifting, particularly as healthcare organizations look to convey how they are using emerging technologies to innovate in a patient-centric way,” said Byrnes. “Highwire is an ideal partner to meet this moment, and I look forward to the opportunity to set the bar for communications designed to reach providers, payers, patients, caregivers and more.”

Highwire’s roster of healthcare clients spans standouts in digital health and MedTech to Fortune 50 healthcare companies. Key partners include Zocdoc, Definitive Healthcare, Healthy.io and iRhythm, among many others.

About Highwire

Highwire is an inclusive strategic communications and digital marketing partner designed for category leaders across the technology and healthcare sectors. With roots in journalism and Silicon Valley, Highwire sets the standard for high-impact communications and marketing connecting reputation to revenue. Highwire’s fully integrated programs leverage digital and social media channels, media relations, and editorial and creative services to drive businesses forward. Highwire’s client portfolio includes leaders in enterprise and B2B technology, AI, cybersecurity, energy and financial services. In healthcare, clients span MedTech, diagnostics, primary care, behavioral health, remote care platforms and more. For more information, please visit www.highwirepr.com or @highwirepr.

