RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) today announced that Candice W. Todd, 58, has been elected to join the Company’s Board of Directors effective January 30, 2024.

Carlos E. Evans, Chairman of the Board of Highwoods Properties, said, “With extensive experience as a real estate investment and finance professional, Candice’s seasoned skillset will serve Highwoods well. We look forward to the contributions Candice will make to our Company as we focus on continuing to deliver long-term shareholder value and supporting our local communities.”

Ms. Todd served as Managing Director/Global Chief Financial Officer of Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investments from 2019 until her retirement in February 2023. Ms. Todd first joined a predecessor of Morgan Stanley in 1994 and served in a variety of real estate investment, finance and accounting roles, including Global Chief Financial Officer of Morgan Stanley’s open-end funds (Prime Property Fund U.S., Prime Property Fund Europe, and Prime Property Fund Asia). Ms. Todd is currently chair of the National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries. She earned a Master of Accountancy and a B.S. in Human Resources from the University of Alabama.

