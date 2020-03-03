Highwoods Reports No Damage From Nashville Tornado

RALEIGH, N.C., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) reports after having conducted a thorough assessment that none of its assets have sustained any damage due to last night’s tornado in Nashville. This assessment is inclusive of the Company’s underway development projects.
Ted Klinck, President and CEO, stated, “While we are pleased to report our portfolio and all of our co-workers are unscathed by the tornado, we are saddened by the loss of lives and damage suffered by other property owners. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this powerful storm and who will undoubtedly need help from our greater community.”
About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.
Contact: Brendan Maiorana
Executive Vice President, Finance
919-431-1529
