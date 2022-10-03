Highwoods Reports No Notable Damage from Hurricane Ian

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) reports after having conducted a thorough assessment of its Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee properties that its assets have not sustained any notable damage. All building utilities are operational, minor clean-up was completed over the weekend and all properties will open as normal this morning.

Ted Klinck, President and CEO stated, “We are fortunate all members of the Highwoods family are safe and their homes are intact. Our team did terrific work preparing for the hurricane and we are grateful to have fared so well. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been hit hard by this storm and who will undoubtedly need help from our greater community.”

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.