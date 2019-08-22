Breaking News
Home / Top News / Highwoods Signs Lease for 98,000 Square Feet at 11000 Weston

Highwoods Signs Lease for 98,000 Square Feet at 11000 Weston

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

New Customer for Raleigh Division

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has signed a lease for 98,000 square feet at 11000 Weston Parkway in Cary, one of the Raleigh area’s BBDs. The lease is with a new customer for the Company’s Raleigh division with a strong credit profile. The property is now over 80% leased, including a 46,000 square foot lease announced in July. 11000 Weston is a 178,000 square foot property that was formerly 100% occupied by Fidelity Investments. 

Ed Fritsch, CEO stated, “I applaud our Raleigh team for bringing this property to more than 80% leased by signing 144,000 square feet within the past 40 days. Our investment in Highwoodtizing 11000 Weston, which is located in the mixed-use Weston PUD and overlooks the 520-acre Lake Crabtree, has driven strong interest.”

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.  Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.  For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

CONTACT: Contact:
Brendan Maiorana
Executive Vice President, Finance
919-431-1529
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.