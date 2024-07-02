Conference Call Wednesday, July 24th, at 11:00 A.M.

RALEIGH, N.C., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will release its second quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, July 23rd, after the market closes.

A conference call will be held the next day, Wednesday, July 24th, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern time.

For US/Canada callers, dial (833) 470-1428 and enter access code 794414. International callers should dial (929) 526-1599 and enter the same passcode. A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed on the Company’s website at www.highwoods.com through the “Highwoods Properties Q2 Earnings Call” link under the “Investors” section. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website.

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Highwoods is in the work-placemaking business. We believe that by creating environments and experiences where the best and brightest can achieve together what they cannot apart, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our stakeholders. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.