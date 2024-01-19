LVC Training HII develops integrated, high-fidelity training capabilities to support the future fight.

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Mission Technologies division was awarded a $197 million recompete task order contract to conduct research and development for the Joint Training Synthetic Environment (JTSE), which blends live and virtual training into a single synthetic environment that enables joint force readiness.

Administered by the Joint Staff J7, Deputy Director of Joint Training, HII will develop, maintain, support and provide joint training in a synthetic environment across combatant commands, military service branches, federal agencies, academia, industry and multi-national partners. The JTSE is designed to evolve with changing operational needs, providing accessible exercises that mirror the complexity of real-world scenarios.

“As the battlespace becomes more complex, so does the need for warfighters who are fully equipped to handle any challenge,” said Glenn Goodman, president of Mission Technologies’ LVC Solutions business group. “We are committed to the development and delivery of a truly integrated, high-fidelity training capability that supports the future fight.”

HII was awarded this task order under the Department of Defense Information (DoD) Analysis Center’s (IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the Defense Technical Information Center repository and the research and development and science and technology community.

An image accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-awarded-joint-force-readiness-contract-2024/.

The task order has a five-year term. Most of the work will be performed in Suffolk, Virginia.

HII’s support to the joint staff is an extension of work performed under two previous contracts awarded in August 2020 and March 2018, respectively. HII is the largest provider of secure, realistic networked LVC training environment to the DoD. HII supports both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force in LVC training.

The DoD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science and technology and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader science and technology community.

This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program (DoD IAC), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA807523F0049.

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the DoD.

