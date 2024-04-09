NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global engineering and defense technologies provider HII (NYSE: HII) was recognized today as one of the top companies in the country for its outstanding commitment to advancing employee well-being through comprehensive and innovative benefits and initiatives. HII is among a group of 54 companies recognized by Business Group on Health as a 2024 Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-being Award winner.

According to Business Group on Health, the 54 companies demonstrably enhanced the health and well-being of employees and their families through leading-edge initiatives. In addition, these companies have novel and impactful approaches focused on critical workforce issues, such as mental health and health equity.

“This first-time award for HII represents the strides we are making at providing a diverse mix of best-in-class benefits and well-being programs for our employees and their families,” said Edmond Hughes, HII’s executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “We are very proud to be recognized for the full portfolio of offerings we provide our employees to ensure they can build a career, and that they and their families can live their best lives, enjoying physical, financial, and emotional well-being. We can’t succeed without them — and we must continue to put their safety and well-being first.”

Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-best-employer-health-well-being-award-2024/.

The award, now in its 19th year, was announced in Tucson, Arizona, at the Business Group on Health 2024 Annual Conference. HII was one of three defense contractors on the list. The 2024 winners represented banking/financial services, health care, insurance, manufacturing, professional services, technology and utilities, among others. A full list of winners is available here.

“The 2024 awardees’ successes provide a roadmap for employers as they develop health and well-being strategies,” said Pamela Rich, Business Group vice president. “All of the winners deserve praise for having exemplary leadership.”

About Business Group on Health

Business Group on Health is the leading non-profit organization representing large employers’ perspectives on optimizing workforce strategy through innovative health, benefits and well-being solutions and on health policy issues. The Business Group keeps its membership informed of leading-edge thinking and action on health care cost and delivery, financing, affordability and experience with the health care system. Business Group members include the majority of Fortune 100 companies, mid-sized companies, as well as large public-sector employers, which collectively provide health and well-being programs for more than 60 million individuals in 200 countries. For more information, visit https://www.businessgrouphealth.org/.

Employment at HII

HII offers to employees a welcoming environment, competitive benefits, and valuable educational and training programs. Additionally, HII offers wellbeing programs and resources to employees and their families at no or low cost, including near-site family health centers, virtual and in-person wellness classes and coaching, personal finance education, and a variety of support services. To learn more about career opportunities at HII, visit https://hii.com/careers/.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

Contact:

Danny Hernandez

[email protected]

(202) 264-7143

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e39c73f4-45a5-421e-b30e-e627a352aabd