NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HII’s (NYSE: HII) Newport News Shipbuilding division joined elected officials and community leaders today at a groundbreaking ceremony for the 22nd Habitat for Humanity home sponsored by the shipyard since 2002.

The groundbreaking marks the start of construction on the home, which shipyard volunteers are joining forces with Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg to build. In keeping with shipbuilding heritage, NNS designates a “sponsor” for each home. David Horne, vice president of trades, is the sponsor for the 22nd home.

“Construction is a science and an art, whether you’re building a ship or a house,” Horne said. “The tools and materials may be a little different, but the builders’ dedication and pride is the same. Our shipbuilders are proud to support our Navy sailors and we’re proud to build this home.”

Horne also recognized the family of the late Jim Cochran in attendance at the groundbreaking. Cochran, a retired shipbuilder who dedicated more than 40 years to the shipyard, was a longtime Habitat for Humanity volunteer. NNS is dedicating the build of the home in his memory.

The three-bedroom, 1,200-square-foot home will take shape in the Southeast community of Newport News on land donated by the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-breaks-ground-for-22nd-habitat-for-humanity-home-sponsored-by-newport-news-shipbuilding/

“At a time when the demand for affordable housing is greater than ever, we couldn’t be more thrilled to start construction on this home,” said Janet V. Green, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg. “Through the unwavering support of Newport News Shipbuilding, we’ve changed countless lives since this partnership began.”

Latesha, a mother of five daughters who is currently working on her master’s degree, has been selected as the homebuyer by Habitat for Humanity. She will be required to maintain steady employment and good credit and provide 400 hours of “sweat equity” to help build the home. Once construction is complete, she will purchase the home from Habitat with a 30-year, no-interest mortgage, which illustrates Habitat’s objective to give families a “hand up” rather than a “hand out.” The payments will cycle back into the community so more homes can be built for qualifying families.

Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg is a non-profit organization serving the cities of Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson and Williamsburg and the counties of Charles City, James City, New Kent and York. For more information, visit www.HabitatPGW.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2760003-4687-4cec-adf9-1802e4937c6b