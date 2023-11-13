National Apprenticeship Week 2023 HII is celebrating National Apprenticeship Week. Apprenticeships are offered at each of HII’s three business divisions, including Newport News Shipbuilding.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HII (NYSE: HII), America’s largest military shipbuilder and provider of all-domain defense solutions, is celebrating National Apprenticeship Week.

Recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor, National Apprenticeship Week this year runs Nov. 13-19. It is an opportunity to highlight the success and value of apprenticeships in supporting economic growth and access to high-quality jobs.

Apprenticeships are offered at each of HII’s three business divisions: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Mission Technologies and Newport News Shipbuilding.

“Apprenticeship programs are the foundation in our workforce development strategy and are significant to beginning a rewarding career within HII,” said Edmond Hughes, HII executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “Whether you’re launching a shipbuilding career at one of our shipyards or learning the skills needed to advance our work in nuclear and environmental services, we value the many ways apprenticeships make our company stronger in support of national security missions.”

Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-celebrates-national-apprenticeship-week-2023 .

At Ingalls Shipbuilding, the Apprentice School has produced nearly 4,000 graduates since its inception in 1952. Enrollment for the apprentice program is competitive, and involves a comprehensive two- to four-year curriculum for students interested in shipbuilding careers. Apprentices earn competitive wages and receive a comprehensive benefit package upon entering the program. This allows apprentices to receive an education, build work ethic and gain experience through classes and on-the-job training.

Mission Technologies offers three apprenticeship programs: two within the Nuclear and Environmental Services business group that partner with the Nuclear Operator Apprenticeship Programs at Newport News Nuclear BWXT (N3B) in Los Alamos, New Mexico, and at Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) near Aiken, South Carolina. These reflect HII’s commitment to building and supporting the education and training of a future nuclear workforce. The third Mission Technologies program is in the Fleet Sustainment business group that offers an apprenticeship program focused on providing students with experience in the maintenance, repair and modernization of U.S. Navy ships.

Founded in 1919, The Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School offers four- to eight-year, tuition-free apprenticeships in 19 trades and eight optional advanced programs. Apprentices work a 40-hour week and are paid for all work, including time spent in academic classes. Accredited by the Council for Occupational Education, the school is certified to offer associate’s degrees of applied science in maritime technology in 26 educational programs. Earlier this year, the school was selected for the U.S. Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship Ambassador program.

Across the company, HII invests more than $110 million a year in workforce development, education and training initiatives. That includes academic partnerships with two- and four-year colleges and universities, as well as science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) investments in elementary, middle and high schools.

To learn more about apprenticeship and career opportunities at HII, please visit www.HII.com .

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

Contact:

Danny Hernandez

Danny.J.Hernandez@HII-co.com

(202) 580-9086

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83e50a07-38b3-4f3e-9893-fc8b812ea4da