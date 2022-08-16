HII CEO Tours Company Operations in Hawaii and Meets with Military and Civilian Leaders

Visit Follows Significant Contract Wins for HII’s Mission Technologies Division

Chris Kastner in Hawaii Chris Kastner, president and CEO of HII, speaks with HII interns in Hawaii during his tour of HII facilities.

HONOLULU, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chris Kastner, president and CEO of global defense technologies provider HII (NYSE:HII), toured company facilities in Hawaii this week and met with customers, workforce partners and HII employees as the company continues to expand its role providing integrated solutions that enable a connected, all-domain force.

“Hawaii and the state’s workforce are essential to national security, and to the future of joint all-domain command and control,” Kastner said. “I am proud of HII’s longstanding presence in this state, our technologies and teams here, and our trusted relationships with partners who are driving this strategic direction on behalf of our national defense.”

Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-kastner-hawaii-mission-technologies-2022.

Through its Newport News Shipbuilding and Ingalls Shipbuilding divisions, HII has built 70% of the U.S. Navy ships that are homeported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. HII has one of the biggest footprints in Hawaii of any large defense contractor with several facilities in Hawaii, and a team of several hundred analysts, engineers, cyber specialists, and fleet maintenance specialists across the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of operations. Through Mission Technologies, HII is designing and developing sensors, systems and solutions that enable coordinated use of distributed assets — ships, aircraft, satellites, personnel — across large geographic regions to collect and share intelligence from all domains.

HII is also working with national, state and local officials on plans to expand the company’s investment in workforce development and enhanced capabilities in Hawaii. HII is growing its internship program with the University of Hawaii and on Monday, Kastner met with David Lassner, president of the University of Hawaii, and Michael Bruno, provost of the University of Hawaii.

“HII is a workforce development company, in Hawaii and every state,” Kastner said. “We support our supplier small businesses and work hard to develop skills to advance the nation’s critical infrastructure. I am always glad to meet our emerging cyber and other talent to build the pipeline needed to support U.S. national security in the future.”

In recent weeks, HII announced nearly $1 billion in new contracts to support U.S. Department of Defense agencies in delivering critical integrated technology services to counter and deter current and emerging global threats.

Mission Technologies is the fastest growing segment of HII’s portfolio and a quarter of the company’s revenue with a $26 billion pipeline of qualified business in 2022. Mission Technologies includes C5ISR systems and operations; the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to battlefield decisions; defensive and offensive cyberspace strategies and electronic warfare; unmanned, autonomous systems; live, virtual, constructive training and simulation solutions; and platform modernization.

HII Facts

HII has built 70% of U.S. Navy ships homeported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The largest producer of unmanned undersea vehicles (UUV) globally and small UUV program of record for the U.S. Navy

Largest data platform provider for U.S. Army

Fourth largest artificial intelligence/machine learning federal contractor

Largest in live, virtual, constructive training and simulation solutions for U.S. Navy

Number 11 among large companies on list of Forbes’ America’s Best Employers for 2022, HII’s ranking represents biggest jump of any large company on list, rising from number 387 last year. HII is also only aerospace and defense company in the list’s top 40.

About HII

HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America’s largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

