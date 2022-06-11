HII Christens Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29)

Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29) Christening Ship’s Sponsors Shana McCool and Kate Oja christened Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29), the U.S. Navy’s 13th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock at HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division. LPD 29 is named for McCool and Oja’s grandfather, Capt. Richard M. McCool Jr., a Medal of Honor recipient.Also pictured are Capt. Jeffrey Baker, prospective commanding officer, Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29); Kari Wilkinson, Ingalls Shipbuilding president; and Erik Raven, under secretary of the Navy.

PASCAGOULA, Miss., June 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division christened the company’s 13th amphibious transport dock, Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29), constructed for the U.S. Navy.

“For nearly two decades, we have had the opportunity to build these amphibious ships, and we look forward to continuing this journey with such a valued partner,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “Today we reflect on Richard M. McCool Jr.’s bravery and heroism in front of a ship that will carry another generation of brave sailors and Marines into missions defending our freedom.”

LPD 29 is named to honor U.S. Navy Capt. Richard M. McCool Jr., who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions in rescuing survivors from a sinking destroyer and for saving his own landing support ship during a World War II kamikaze attack. His rescue efforts took place exactly 77 years prior to the day Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29) was christened.

Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven was the keynote speaker.

“Richard M. McCool Jr. truly embodied the spirit of service above self,” Raven said. “The sailors and Marines who will sail on this future ship carry on that legacy following the example of spirit, patriotism and selflessness set by Richard M. McCool Jr.”

When speaking of America’s defense capabilities, Raven said, “We are able to deploy exquisite capabilities across the globe in great part due to our dedicated shipbuilders and our talented team. These talented Americans are essential to making sure that our naval forces have the ships that they need.”

Richard M. McCool Jr. is co-sponsored by Shana McCool and Kate Oja, granddaughters of the ship’s namesake. Together, the two sponsors officially christened Richard M. McCool Jr. by smashing a bottle of sparkling wine across the bow of the ship. Shana spoke on behalf of both sponsors at today’s ceremony.

When speaking about her grandfather’s heroic acts some 77 years ago, Shana McCool said, “To the commanding officer and future crew of this ship, may she (the ship) keep you safe. And in the words of our grandfather, may you always remember to fight as a unit and not as individuals.”

