Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / HII Completes First Contractor-Owned, Contractor-Operated Air Combat Training Mission with U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa

HII Completes First Contractor-Owned, Contractor-Operated Air Combat Training Mission with U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

MCLEAN, Va., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HII (NYSE:HII) successfully completed the first contractor-owned, contractor-operated (COCO) air combat training mission with the U.S. Air Force in Europe. This training represents a milestone for contracted adversary air training outside the United States and enhances the training readiness for U.S. Air Forces in Europe/Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA).

Over a 16-month period leading up to the air combat training mission, HII architected the training program and facilitated the coordination of all operational components with European governments, regulatory agencies and USAFE-AFAFRICA. The air combat training program enables U.S. Air Forces in Europe to evaluate training effectiveness, suitability and interoperability of contractor-operated air training for U.S. forces in the European theater. COCO training support remains a key option that is cost effective for the U.S. government, while maximizing training and extending the service life of combat equipment.

“Adversary training enhances the U.S. security defense posture, enables freedom of movement, fosters global security and increases combat effectiveness,” said Garry Schwartz, president of the ISR business group within HII’s Technical Solutions division. “HII is proud to have assisted in this ground-breaking effort in partnership with Top Aces to bring advanced COCO adversary aircraft training to USAFE-AFAFRICA’s fighter squadrons.”

Teaming partner Top Aces, Inc., a global leader in air combat training, provided adversary air support by flying the contractor-owned, contractor-operated Douglas A-4N Skyhawks.

“December’s flights with the U.S. Air Force in Europe’s 480th Fighter Squadron Warhawks at Spangdahlem Air Base, were the culmination of months of work by the HII team and partner Top Aces,” Schwartz said. “We presented sophisticated contractor adversary air training with advanced capabilities to a front-line fighter squadron within the unique constraints of Europe’s regulatory and airspace environment. Although this type of training has become commonplace for U.S.-based fighter units, this is the first assessment in USAFE-AFAFRICA’s European area of responsibility.”

Work was performed under the persistent multi-role operations task order for U.S. Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, issued under the one acquisition solution for integrated services contract by the U.S. General Services Administration.

HII is a global engineering and defense technologies provider. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable a networked, all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

  • HII on the web: https://www.hii.com/
  • HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII
  • HII on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/wearehii
  • HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wearehii

Contact:

Greg McCarthy
Gregory.J.Mccarthy@hii-co.com
(202) 302-1202

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.