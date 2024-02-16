HII BEYA Awards 2024 HII announced today that 10 employees from its Newport News Shipbuilding, Ingalls Shipbuilding and Mission Technologies divisions were recognized for achievements in the science, technology, engineering and math fields during the 38th annual Black Engineer of the Year Award (BEYA) STEM Conference.

BALTIMORE, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global all-domain defense provider HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that 10 employees from its Newport News Shipbuilding, Ingalls Shipbuilding and Mission Technologies divisions were recognized for achievements in the science, technology, engineering and math fields during the 38th annual Black Engineer of the Year Award (BEYA) STEM Conference. The conference is taking place this weekend at the Convention Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

“I am extremely proud of our awardees that represent some of our best talent across all three of our company’s divisions,” said Edmond Hughes, HII’s executive vice president and chief human resources officer, who attended the conference. “These awardees are helping to build a culture of innovation within HII and represent the value that HII’s engineering team brings to making our company stronger in support of national security missions. Thank you and congratulations to all our winners!”

One employee receiving special recognition at this year’s conference received the Technical Sales & Marketing award, which recognizes efforts in the development of product lines and marketing plans on a national scale. This employee’s efforts revolutionized federal acquisitions, fostering a new generation of innovation in the defense sector. He is:

Victor Deal, account director and program manager, Mission Technologies

Images accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-black-engineers-beya-honored-2024/.

Six other HII employees received the Modern-Day Technology Leader award, which recognizes efforts in shaping the future of engineering, science and technology. They are:

Seth Fitch, ship design manager, Newport News Shipbuilding

Scott Moses, designer, Newport News Shipbuilding

Nathan Riles, IT software engineer, Newport News Shipbuilding

Walter Williams, program production director, Newport News Shipbuilding

Marques Moulds, logistics engineer, Ingalls Shipbuilding

Terance Neal, nuclear engineer, Mission Technologies

Three other employees received the Science Spectrum Trailblazer award, which recognizes efforts in creating new paths for others in science, research, technology and development. They are:

Anthony Snow, test engineer manager, Ingalls Shipbuilding

Mar’Quis Bryant-Morgan, nuclear engineer, Mission Technologies

Harry Johnson, IS technology director, Mission Technologies

Paul C. Harris, executive vice president and chief sustainability and compliance officer at HII, was a speaker during the awards presentation. Harris shared that these employees are exceptional leaders who play a crucial role in HII’s mission to protect peace and freedom worldwide.

“It’s an honor to be here among the next generation of STEM leaders, embracing diversity and recognizing those who have shaped the STEM landscape,” Harris said. “These individuals not only embody ethics, integrity, and responsibility but also excel in their challenging roles at HII. Congratulations to all the honorees, whose dedication and innovation inspire us to reach new heights in the ever-evolving world of technology.”

