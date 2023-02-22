NNS Congressional Visit – February 2023 From left, Brian Fields, NNS vice president of Enterprise (CVN 80) and Doris Miller (CVN 81) aircraft carrier programs, addresses NNS President Jennifer Boykin, Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-Va., Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Va., and Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., during a congressional visit to HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (Photo by Ashley Cowan/HII)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HII’s (NYSE: HII) Newport News Shipbuilding division hosted U.S. Reps. Bobby Scott, D-Va.; Rob Wittman, R-Va.; and Jen Kiggans, R-Va.; Tuesday for a meeting with NNS leadership and a shipyard tour.

“We are grateful our congressional partners took the time to see the incredible work our shipbuilders do in service of the nation,” NNS President Jennifer Boykin said. “This was a great opportunity to continue our strong relationship with Reps. Scott and Wittman, and welcome our newest lawmaker, Rep. Kiggans. We look forward to working with all of them and hope they left with a better understanding of the complexities of our business and our deep appreciation for the many shipbuilders and suppliers who contribute toward our success.”

During Tuesday’s tour, the congressional members saw construction progress on Columbia- and Virginia-class submarines, as well as on Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier Enterprise (CVN 80). They also witnessed how NNS is innovating with technology, including fixture-based manufacturing, to increase efficiencies across the shipyard.

“Newport News is home to the greatest shipbuilders in the world, and they are an invaluable asset to the Hampton Roads economy, Virginia’s defense community, and our national security,” Scott said. “I am always grateful for the opportunity to visit and engage with leadership on what is being done by Newport News Shipbuilding, and the work that lies ahead.”

“It was great to visit HII with my colleagues from Virginia, Congressman Bobby Scott and Congresswoman Jen Kiggans. HII is critical to the future of our Navy as they build our new Ford-class carriers, our Virginia-class attack submarines and our forthcoming Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines,” Wittman added. “The undersea capabilities of the United States military are one of our greatest asymmetric strengths. Similarly, the global power projection enabled by our nuclear-powered carriers is unparalleled. The efficiency and quality of the designs, construction and repair of these ships and submarines is essential and it depends on a skilled workforce, stable funding and bipartisan support from Congress.”

“As a Navy veteran, I know our shipyards are vital to our country’s national defense. Our visit to Newport News Shipbuilding today highlighted the time, dedication, and level of craftsmanship required to construct and maintain the Columbia– and Virginia-class submarines and the Ford-class aircraft carriers,” Kiggans shared. “I look forward to supporting our shipbuilders in Congress, protecting our national security, and restoring American strength.”

With a workforce of 25,000 people, NNS is the largest industrial employer in Virginia. The shipyard is the nation’s sole designer, builder and refueler of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and one of only two shipyards capable of designing and building nuclear-powered submarines for the U.S. Navy.

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:

