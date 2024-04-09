Research and development will enhance fleet defensive capabilities

MCLEAN, Va., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Mission Technologies division was awarded a $74 million contract to research, analyze and develop enhanced capabilities for the Mk 41 and Mk 57 vertical launching systems (VLS) onboard U.S. Navy surface ships.

The task order, administered by the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Port Hueneme Division, also applies to associated naval surface weapon systems, combat systems and sensors employed within the Navy.

HII’s statement of work includes outfitting the first Zumwalt-class destroyer (DDG 1001) with the latest Mk 57 vertical launch system universal canister electronics unit. The unit, developed by HII, ensures warfighters can fire any missile from any VLS cell on Zumwalt-class ships.

“We are extremely pleased to continue our support to the U.S. Navy, providing critical research, development, test and evaluation in support of vertical launch systems for NSWC Port Hueneme,” said Todd Gentry, president of Mission Technologies’ C5ISR business group. “Facilitating the insertion of technology into naval weapon and combat systems maximizes defensive capabilities for our warfighters, giving them a distinct advantage over adversaries.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-award-support-us-navy-vertical-launch-systems-2024/.

HII will also leverage industry capabilities to support rapid design prototyping, technological improvements and engineering requirements associated with obsolescence issues.

HII was awarded the recompeted task order under the Department of Defense’s Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract vehicle (IAC MAC). These IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the Defense Technical Information Center repository and the research and development and science and technology community.

The task order has a five-year term. Most of the work will be performed in Syracuse, New York, and Arlington, Virginia. HII’s support to NSWC Port Hueneme is an extension of work performed under a previous contract awarded in 2021.

