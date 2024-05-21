McLEAN, Va., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HII (NYSE: HII) executive Ashutosh Gokhale was honored at WashingtonExec’s Chief Officer Awards ceremony, held on May 10 in McLean. Gokhale, who serves as chief financial officer and senior vice president of business management at HII’s Mission Technologies division, won the Public Company CFO of the Year award.

Gokhale was recognized for a range of business management improvements he led in 2023, including consolidation of an Enterprise Reporting Management system; implementation of new financial reporting software and a new accounts payable system; restructuring the division’s indirect rates; enhancing Sarbanes-Oxley controls; and improving cash collections.

“All of these enhancements and implementations were important for maintaining and achieving optimum efficiency and driving long-term success for HII Mission Technologies,” Gokhale said in a WashingtonExec interview. “I am very proud of all that our team accomplished in 2023. It was truly a team effort to bring all of these initiatives to fruition.”

After the awards ceremony, Gokhale added: “Kudos to our team at HII, their phenomenal achievements led to this award.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-mission-technologies-cfo-receives-washingtonexecs-chief-officer-award/.

Gokhale joined HII in 2021 and is responsible for Mission Technologies’ business management functions, including accounting, financial reporting and planning, analysis, rates and budgets, and program cost control. He has more than 20 years of financial experience, including leadership roles at Maximus, EMCOR Facilities Services and US Airways.

After completing undergraduate studies at Amravati University in India, Gokhale earned master’s degrees in mechanical engineering and business at Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia’s Darden Business School, respectively.

