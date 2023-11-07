Mission Technologies Day of Caring 2023 Mission Technologies President Andy Green was among 30 employees to volunteer at a Rise Against Hunger event in McLean, Virginia, during the division’s fourth annual Global Day of Caring. Rise Against Hunger is growing a global movement to end hunger by empowering communities, nourishing lives and responding to emergencies. It distributed more than 67 million meals worldwide in 2022.

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HII’s (NYSE: HII) Mission Technologies division hosted its fourth annual Global Day of Caring on Saturday, Nov. 4. More than 400 employees and their family members completed 34 community service projects in Alabama, California, Florida, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

“At HII, we are committed to delivering the advantage to our nation’s warfighters and to the communities where our 44,000 employees live and work,” said Andy Green, executive vice president of HII and president of HII’s Mission Technologies division. “I am proud to take part in another Global Day of Caring and to see so many Mission Technologies volunteers living HII’s values and helping those in need.”

Projects ranged from preparing care packages at the Unforgotten Haven in Blackwood, New Jersey, to building beds for the Agape Ranch in Corpus Christi, Texas, to helping the “heal the land” efforts at the Loko i‘a Pā‘aiau fishpond in Honolulu, Hawaii. More community service events are ongoing, including a virtual blood drive for the American Red Cross and local food drives.

Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-mission-technologies-hosts-fourth-annual-global-day-of-caring-2023.

“I loved the opportunity to volunteer and to support an initiative like this,” said Renee Neidligh, a talent acquisition representative who volunteered at Habitat for Humanity in Dayton, Ohio. “It is giving time, care and service to a purpose that is greater than ourselves and in turn helping our community.”

