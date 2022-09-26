Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / HII Names Todd Borkey as Chief Technology Officer

HII Names Todd Borkey as Chief Technology Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Todd Borkey

Todd Borkey
Todd Borkey

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global defense and technologies partner HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that Todd Borkey has been promoted to executive vice president and chief technology officer, effective immediately and reporting directly to HII President and CEO Chris Kastner.

The move comes during a time of technological advancement for HII and expands the scope of responsibilities for Borkey, who has served as chief technology officer of HII’s Mission Technologies division since 2021. In his new role, Borkey will oversee the company’s technology strategy, including research and development, to enhance HII’s existing products and services and to develop new capabilities to drive market growth.

“Todd has demonstrated true leadership in developing synergies between HII’s technologies and platforms, enhancing speed-to-mission for our customers and supporting our growth,” Kastner said. “This new role expands HII’s opportunities for impact on behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders alike.”

Borkey

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-names-todd-borkey-chief-technology-officer.

“HII is a leader at transitioning new technology into the Defense Department mission,” Borkey said. “In addition to being the nation’s trusted producer of complex warships, we manage over $1 billion of research, development, test and evaluation work annually. We are ready to support the coming decade with market leading positions in live, virtual, constructive simulation and training; artificial intelligence and machine learning; big data, C5ISR; cyber and electronic warfare; autonomy; and nuclear services. These technologies will change the speed of warfare and we are working hard to insure that our military holds the advantage with them.”

Prior to joining HII, Borkey served as chief technology officer at Alion Science and Technology, Thales Defense and Security, and DRS Defense Solutions where he was responsible for the technical roadmap and program operations to a wide range of products, including RF communications, C5ISR solutions, remote sensors, radars, sonars, and cyber/electronic warfare products. Earlier in his career, Borkey performed a range of engineering and management assignments within Northrop Grumman and AT&T Bell Labs. He has a master’s degree in engineering management from Stevens Institute of Technology and an undergraduate degree in applied mathematics.

About HII

HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America’s largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

  • HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/
  • HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII
  • HII on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII
  • HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

Contact:  

Danny Hernandez
Danny.J.Hernandez@hii-co.com   
(202) 580-9086

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22041382-05d8-4427-8e0f-2824138152be

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.