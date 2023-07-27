HII, NNS Internship Award 2023 From left, Ethen Roberts, an intern at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division, works alongside shipbuilder Sam Simmons in the shipyard. HII’s corporate office and NNS division have both been recognized as recipients of the 2023 Top Virginia Employers for Interns award (Photo by Ashley Cowan/HII).

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its corporate office and Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division have both been recognized as recipients of the 2023 Top Virginia Employers for Interns award.

The award, through the Virginia Talent + Opportunity Partnership (V-TOP), recognizes employers who provide high-quality internships to students.

“We’re honored that our internship programs are being recognized in this way,” said Edmond Hughes, HII’s executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “At HII, we understand that a great internship experience is instrumental toward our effort to recruit the best and brightest into our workforce.”

A meaningful internship experience is one reason why former intern turned nuclear engineer Ashley Shackelford chose to begin her career at NNS after graduating from Virginia Tech.

“From exposure to senior leaders to hands-on experience in my field, I was treated as a valued member of the team from the very start of my internship,” Shackelford said. “Accepting an offer to start my career at NNS, while still an intern, just made sense. I’m proud to be a shipbuilder contributing to our national security mission.”

Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-top-employer-internship-virginia-2023.

HII offers summer internship opportunities with the corporate office and all three divisions: NNS, Ingalls Shipbuilding and Mission Technologies. During the paid summer internships, students work full-time (40 hours a week) for 10 consecutive weeks.

HII will start accepting applications for 2024 summer internships this fall. To learn more about internship and career opportunities at HII, visit HII.com/careers.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:

