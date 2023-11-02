Record third quarter revenues of $2.8 billion, up 7.2% compared to third quarter 2022

Net earnings of $148 million or $3.70 diluted earnings per share

Third quarter free cash flow 1 of $293 million

of $293 million New contract awards of $5.4 billion, resulting in backlog of approximately $49 billion

Company reaffirms shipbuilding and Mission Technologies FY23 margin guidance 2

Company increases shipbuilding midpoint and Mission Technologies FY23 revenue guidance 2

Company increases FY23 free cash flow1 guidance2

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HII (NYSE:HII) reported third quarter 2023 revenues of $2.8 billion, up 7.2% from the third quarter of 2022, driven primarily by growth at its Mission Technologies and Ingalls Shipbuilding segments.

Operating income in the third quarter of 2023 was $172 million and operating margin was 6.1%, compared to $131 million and 5.0%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022. The increases were primarily driven by higher segment operating income1 compared to the prior year, favorable changes to the operating FAS/CAS adjustment, and favorable non-current state income taxes.

Segment operating income1 in the third quarter of 2023 was $187 million and segment operating margin1 was 6.6%, compared to $166 million and 6.3%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022. The increases were primarily driven by higher volumes, favorable changes in contract estimates, and improved performance, partially offset by contract incentives on the Columbia-class (SSBN 826) submarine program in the prior year period.

Net earnings in the quarter were $148 million, compared to $138 million in the third quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter was $3.70, compared to $3.44 in the third quarter of 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter was $335 million and free cash flow1 was $293 million, compared to cash used in operating activities of $19 million and free cash flow1 of negative $96 million in the third quarter of 2022.

New contract awards in the third quarter of 2023 were $5.4 billion, bringing total backlog to approximately $49 billion as of September 30, 2023.

“It was another outstanding quarter of growth across all three divisions. Our financial results demonstrate our commitment to achieving our goals of steady operational performance, execution on our existing contracts, and strong free cash flow generation,” said Chris Kastner, HII’s president and CEO. “We continue to support our customers’ top national defense priorities by delivering quality platforms, technologies and solutions, thereby creating value for all of our stakeholders – our employees, customers, shareholders, suppliers and communities.”

2The financial outlook, expectations and other forward looking statements provided by the company for 2023 and beyond reflect the company’s judgment based on information available at the time of this release.

Results of Operations

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Sales and service revenues $ 2,816 $ 2,626 $ 190 7.2 % $ 8,277 $ 7,864 $ 413 5.3 % Operating income 172 131 41 31.3 % 469 460 9 2.0 % Operating margin % 6.1 % 5.0 % 112 bps 5.7 % 5.8 % (18) bps Segment operating income1 187 166 21 12.7 % 512 567 (55 ) (9.7)% Segment operating margin %1 6.6 % 6.3 % 32 bps 6.2 % 7.2 % (102) bps Net earnings 148 138 10 7.2 % 407 456 (49 ) (10.7)% Diluted earnings per share $ 3.70 $ 3.44 $ 0.26 7.6 % $ 10.18 $ 11.37 $ (1.19 ) (10.5)% 1 Non-GAAP measures that exclude non-segment factors affecting operating income. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.



Segment Operating Results

Ingalls Shipbuilding

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 ($ in millions) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Revenues $ 711 $ 623 $ 88 14.1 % $ 1,952 $ 1,912 $ 40 2.1 % Segment operating income1 73 50 23 46.0 % 193 242 (49 ) (20.2)% Segment operating margin %1 10.3 % 8.0 % 224 bps 9.9 % 12.7 % (277) bps 1 Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.

Ingalls Shipbuilding revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were $711 million, an increase of $88 million, or 14%, from the same period in 2022, primarily driven by higher volumes in amphibious assault ships and surface combatants.

Ingalls Shipbuilding segment operating income1 for the third quarter of 2023 was $73 million, an increase of $23 million from the same period in 2022. Segment operating margin1 in the third quarter of 2023 was 10.3%, compared to 8.0% in the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by higher volumes described above and favorable changes in contract estimates.

Key Ingalls Shipbuilding milestones for the quarter:

Launched amphibious assault ship Bougainville (LHA 8)

Authenticated keel of amphibious assault ship Fallujah (LHA 9)

Completed acceptance trials for National Security Cutter Calhoun (NSC 10)

Launched and christened guided missile destroyer Ted Stevens (DDG 128)

Awarded $155 million contract for the modernization of USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000)

Awarded construction contract for seven Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) destroyers

Newport News Shipbuilding

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 ($ in millions) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Revenues $ 1,453 $ 1,445 $ 8 0.6 % $ 4,468 $ 4,268 $ 200 4.7 % Segment operating income1 90 102 (12 ) (11.8)% 269 277 (8 ) (2.9)% Segment operating margin %1 6.2 % 7.1 % (86) bps 6.0 % 6.5 % (47) bps 1 Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.

Newport News Shipbuilding revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were $1.5 billion, an increase of $8 million or 1%, from the same period in 2022, primarily driven by higher volumes in aircraft carrier construction, partially offset by lower volumes in aircraft carrier refueling and complex overhaul.

Newport News Shipbuilding segment operating income1 for the third quarter of 2023 was $90 million, a decrease of $12 million from the same period in 2022. Segment operating margin1 in the third quarter of 2023 was 6.2%, compared to 7.1% in the same period last year. The decreases were primarily due to contract incentives on the Columbia-class (SSBN 826) submarine program in 2022, partially offset by improved performance on the Virginia- class (SSN 774) submarine program.

Key Newport News Shipbuilding milestones for the quarter:

Authenticated keel of Virginia-class submarine Oklahoma (SSN 802)

Reached pressure hull complete on Virginia-class submarine Arkansas (SSN 800)

Awarded $528 million contract to support maintenance of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers ported in San Diego

Mission Technologies

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 ($ in millions) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Revenues $ 685 $ 595 $ 90 15.1 % $ 1,954 $ 1,785 $ 169 9.5 % Segment operating income1 24 14 10 71.4 % 50 48 2 4.2 % Segment operating margin %1 3.5 % 2.4 % 115 bps 2.6 % 2.7 % (13) bps 1 Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.

Mission Technologies revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were $685 million, an increase of $90 million, or

15%, from the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher volumes in mission based solutions, driven by growth in C5ISR, as well as cyber, electronic warfare and space programs.

Mission Technologies segment operating income1 for the third quarter of 2023 was $24 million, compared to $14 million in the third quarter of 2022. Segment operating margin1 in the third quarter of 2023 was 3.5%, compared to 2.4% in the same period last year. The increases were primarily driven by higher volumes in mission based solutions and improved performance in unmanned systems.

Mission Technologies results included approximately $27 million of amortization of purchased intangible assets in the third quarter of 2023, compared to approximately $30 million in the same period last year.

Mission Technologies EBITDA margin1 in the third quarter of 2023 was 8.2%.

Key Mission Technologies milestones for the quarter:

Awarded $1.4 billion Joint Network Engineering and Emerging Operations task order under the General Services Administration’s ASTRO contract

Awarded $347 million contract for Lionfish Small Unmanned Undersea Vehicle production, training, and engineering by the U.S. Navy

Awarded $244 million task order to integrate Minotaur software products into maritime platforms by the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps. and U.S. Coast Guard

Awarded $138 million contract to support planning and acquisition of critical warfighting capabilities by the U.S. Air Force

Awarded $134 million U.S. Naval Surface Warfare Center Software Dahlgren Division, integrated training systems, software development contract

Awarded $84 million contract to support National Geospatial Agency’s enterprise cloud migration

2023 Financial Outlook1

Increasing shipbuilding midpoint and Mission Technologies revenue guidance Revising FY23 shipbuilding revenue 2 from $8.4 – $8.6 billion to $8.5 – $8.6 billion Increasing FY23 Mission Technologies revenue from approximately $2.5 billion to approximately $2.55 billion

Reaffirming shipbuilding and Mission Technologies FY23 margin guidance Expect shipbuilding operating margin 2 between 7.7% and 8.0% for FY23 Expect Mission Technologies segment operating margin 2 between 2.5% and 3.0%, and Mission Technologies EBITDA margin 2 between 8.0% and 8.5% for FY23

Increasing free cash flow 2 guidance for FY23 Increasing FY23 free cash flow 2 from $400 – $450 million to approximately $500 million 3 Expect cumulative FY20-FY24 free cash flow 2 of approximately $2.9 billion 3

guidance for FY23

FY23 Outlook Shipbuilding Revenue2 $8.5 – $8.6B Shipbuilding Operating Margin2 7.7% – 8.0% Mission Technologies Revenue ~$2.55B Mission Technologies Segment Operating Margin2 2.5% – 3.0% Mission Technologies EBITDA Margin2 8.0% – 8.5% Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment ($70M) Non-current State Income Tax Benefit4 ~$8M Interest Expense ($100M) Non-operating Retirement Benefit $149M Effective Tax Rate ~21% Depreciation & Amortization ~$365M Capital Expenditures ~3.0%

of Sales Free Cash Flow2,3 ~$500M

1The financial outlook, expectations and other forward-looking statements provided by the company for 2023 and beyond reflect the company’s judgment based on the information available at the time of this release.

2Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions. In reliance upon Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, reconciliations of forward–looking GAAP and non–GAAP measures are not provided because of the unreasonable effort associated with providing such reconciliations due to the variability in the occurrence and the amounts of certain components of GAAP and non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

3Outlook is based on current tax law and assumes the provisions requiring capitalization of R&D expenditures for tax purposes are not deferred or repealed.

4Outlook is based on current tax law. Repeal or deferral of provisions requiring capitalization of R&D expenditures would result in elevated non-current state income tax expense.

Exhibit A: Financial Statements

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 (in millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales and service revenues Product sales $ 1,835 $ 1,774 $ 5,543 $ 5,327 Service revenues 981 852 2,734 2,537 Sales and service revenues 2,816 2,626 8,277 7,864 Cost of sales and service revenues Cost of product sales 1,541 1,517 4,711 4,511 Cost of service revenues 859 747 2,411 2,252 Income from operating investments, net 9 13 25 47 General and administrative expenses 253 244 711 688 Operating income 172 131 469 460 Other income (expense) Interest expense (22 ) (27 ) (70 ) (79 ) Non-operating retirement benefit 37 71 111 209 Other, net 2 (13 ) 11 (30 ) Earnings before income taxes 189 162 521 560 Federal and foreign income tax expense 41 24 114 104 Net earnings $ 148 $ 138 $ 407 $ 456 Basic earnings per share $ 3.70 $ 3.44 $ 10.18 $ 11.37 Weighted-average common shares outstanding 40.0 40.1 40.0 40.1 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.70 $ 3.44 $ 10.18 $ 11.37 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 40.0 40.1 40.0 40.1 Dividends declared per share $ 1.24 $ 1.18 $ 3.72 $ 3.54 Net earnings from above $ 148 $ 138 $ 407 $ 456 Other comprehensive income (loss) Change in unamortized benefit plan costs 4 12 13 (61 ) Other — (1 ) — (2 ) Tax benefit (expense) for items of other comprehensive income (2 ) (3 ) (4 ) 16 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 2 8 9 (47 ) Comprehensive income $ 150 $ 146 $ 416 $ 409



HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

($ in millions) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 109 $ 467 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2 million as of 2023 and 2022 698 636 Contract assets 1,300 1,240 Inventoried costs 194 183 Income taxes receivable 180 170 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 106 50 Total current assets 2,587 2,746 Property, Plant, and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,448 million as of 2023 and $2,319 million as of 2022 3,201 3,198 Operating lease assets 248 282 Goodwill 2,618 2,618 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $977 million as of 2023 and $881 million as of 2022 923 1,019 Pension plan assets 670 600 Miscellaneous other assets 374 394 Total assets $ 10,621 $ 10,857 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Trade accounts payable 535 642 Accrued employees’ compensation 361 345 Current portion of long-term debt 255 399 Current portion of postretirement plan liabilities 134 134 Current portion of workers’ compensation liabilities 223 229 Contract liabilities 878 766 Other current liabilities 431 380 Total current liabilities 2,817 2,895 Long-term debt 2,213 2,506 Pension plan liabilities 219 214 Other postretirement plan liabilities 257 260 Workers’ compensation liabilities 452 463 Long-term operating lease liabilities 212 246 Deferred tax liabilities 341 418 Other long-term liabilities 377 366 Total liabilities 6,888 7,368 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.01 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 53,595,352 shares issued and 39,779,936 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023, and 53,503,317 shares issued and 39,863,456 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 2,038 2,022 Retained earnings 4,532 4,276 Treasury stock (2,248 ) (2,211 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (590 ) (599 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,733 3,489 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 10,621 $ 10,857



HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Nine Months Ended

September 30 ($ in millions) 2023 2022 Operating Activities Net earnings $ 407 $ 456 Adjustments to reconcile to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation 163 158 Amortization of purchased intangibles 96 105 Amortization of debt issuance costs 6 6 Provision for doubtful accounts — (7 ) Stock-based compensation 27 28 Deferred income taxes (81 ) (14 ) Loss (gain) on investments in marketable securities (10 ) 34 Change in Accounts receivable (62 ) (281 ) Contract assets (60 ) (254 ) Inventoried costs (12 ) (13 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (66 ) (4 ) Accounts payable and accruals 45 48 Retiree benefits (55 ) (99 ) Other non-cash transactions, net 10 2 Net cash provided by operating activities 408 165 Investing Activities Capital expenditures Capital expenditure additions (164 ) (179 ) Grant proceeds for capital expenditures 14 — Investment in affiliates (24 ) (5 ) Proceeds from equity method investments 61 6 Other investing activities, net 2 — Net cash used in investing activities (111 ) (178 ) Financing Activities Repayment of long-term debt (455 ) (300 ) Dividends paid (149 ) (142 ) Repurchases of common stock (37 ) (41 ) Employee taxes on certain share-based payment arrangements (13 ) (14 ) Other financing activities, net (1 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (655 ) (497 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (358 ) (510 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 467 627 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 109 $ 117 Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosure Cash paid for income taxes (net of refunds) $ 227 $ 107 Cash paid for interest $ 63 $ 61 Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Capital expenditures accrued in accounts payable $ 6 $ 5





Exhibit B: Non-GAAP Measures Definitions & Reconciliations

We make reference to “segment operating income,” “segment operating margin,” “shipbuilding revenue,” “shipbuilding operating margin,” “Mission Technologies EBITDA,” “Mission Technologies EBITDA margin” and “free cash flow.”

We internally manage our operations by reference to segment operating income and segment operating margin, which are not recognized measures under GAAP. When analyzing our operating performance, investors should use segment operating income and segment operating margin in addition to, and not as alternatives for, operating income and operating margin or any other performance measure presented in accordance with GAAP. They are measures that we use to evaluate our core operating performance. We believe that segment operating income and segment operating margin reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We believe these measures are used by investors and are a useful indicator to measure our performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of segment operating income and segment operating margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Shipbuilding revenue, shipbuilding operating margin, Mission Technologies EBITDA and Mission Technologies EBITDA margin are not measures recognized under GAAP. They are measures that we use to evaluate our core operating performance. When analyzing our operating performance, investors should use shipbuilding revenue, shipbuilding operating margin, Mission Technologies EBITDA and Mission Technologies EBITDA margin in addition to, and not as alternatives for, operating income and operating margin or any other performance measure presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that shipbuilding revenue, shipbuilding operating margin, Mission Technologies EBITDA and Mission Technologies EBITDA margin reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We believe these measures are used by investors and are a useful indicator to measure our performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of shipbuilding revenue, shipbuilding operating margin, Mission Technologies EBITDA and Mission Technologies EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Free cash flow is not a measure recognized under GAAP. Free cash flow has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for net earnings as a measure of our performance or net cash provided or used by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. We believe free cash flow is an important measure for our investors because it provides them insight into our current and period-to-period performance and our ability to generate cash from continuing operations. We also use free cash flow as a key operating metric in assessing the performance of our business and as a key performance measure in evaluating management performance and determining incentive compensation. Free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

In reliance upon Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, reconciliations of forward-looking GAAP and non-GAAP measures are not provided because of the unreasonable effort associated with providing such reconciliations due to the variability in the occurrence and the amounts of certain components of GAAP and non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Segment operating income is defined as operating income for the relevant segment(s) before the Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment and non-current state income taxes.

Segment operating margin is defined as segment operating income as a percentage of sales and service revenues.

Shipbuilding revenue is defined as the combined sales and service revenues from our Newport News Shipbuilding segment and Ingalls Shipbuilding segment.

Shipbuilding operating margin is defined as the combined segment operating income of our Newport News Shipbuilding segment and Ingalls Shipbuilding segment as a percentage of shipbuilding revenue.

Mission Technologies EBITDA is defined as Mission Technologies segment operating income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Mission Technologies EBITDA margin is defined as Mission Technologies EBITDA as a percentage of Mission Technologies revenues.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures net of related grant proceeds.

Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment is defined as the difference between the service cost component of our pension and other postretirement expense determined in accordance with GAAP (FAS) and our pension and other postretirement expense under U.S. Cost Accounting Standards (CAS).

Non-current state income taxes are defined as deferred state income taxes, which reflect the change in deferred state tax assets and liabilities and the tax expense or benefit associated with changes in state uncertain tax positions in the relevant period. These amounts are recorded within operating income. Current period state income tax expense is charged to contract costs and included in cost of sales and service revenues in segment operating income.

Certain of the financial measures we present are adjusted for the Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment and non-current state income taxes to reflect the company’s performance based upon the pension costs and state tax expense charged to our contracts under CAS. We use these adjusted measures as internal measures of operating performance and for performance-based compensation decisions.

Reconciliations of Segment Operating Income and Segment Operating Margin

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 ($ in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Ingalls revenues $ 711 $ 623 $ 1,952 $ 1,912 Newport News revenues 1,453 1,445 4,468 4,268 Mission Technologies revenues 685 595 1,954 1,785 Intersegment eliminations (33 ) (37 ) (97 ) (101 ) Sales and Service Revenues 2,816 2,626 8,277 7,864 Operating Income 172 131 469 460 Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment 19 36 55 108 Non-current state income taxes (4 ) (1 ) (12 ) (1 ) Segment Operating Income 187 166 512 567 As a percentage of sales and service revenues 6.6 % 6.3 % 6.2 % 7.2 % Ingalls segment operating income 73 50 193 242 As a percentage of Ingalls revenues 10.3 % 8.0 % 9.9 % 12.7 % Newport News segment operating income 90 102 269 277 As a percentage of Newport News revenues 6.2 % 7.1 % 6.0 % 6.5 % Mission Technologies segment operating income 24 14 50 48 As a percentage of Mission Technologies revenues 3.5 % 2.4 % 2.6 % 2.7 %



Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 ($ in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 335 $ (19 ) $ 408 $ 165 Less capital expenditures: Capital expenditure additions (53 ) (77 ) (164 ) (179 ) Grant proceeds for capital expenditures 11 — 14 — Free cash flow $ 293 $ (96 ) $ 258 $ (14 )



Reconciliation of Mission Technologies EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 ($ in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Mission Technologies sales and service revenues $ 685 $ 595 $ 1,954 $ 1,785 Mission Technologies segment operating income $ 24 $ 14 $ 50 $ 48 Mission Technologies depreciation expense 2 3 8 8 Mission Technologies amortization expense 27 30 82 90 Mission Technologies state tax expense 3 3 9 9 Mission Technologies EBITDA $ 56 $ 50 $ 149 $ 155 Mission Technologies EBITDA margin 8.2 % 8.4 % 7.6 % 8.7 %