McLEAN, Va., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HII’s (NYSE: HII) Mission Technologies division was awarded a $242 million contract to provide shore-based training, engineering and development support (SBEDS) for the U.S. Navy.

The task order was awarded under the Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) SeaPort Next Generation (SeaPort-NxG) contract to support the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Dam Neck Activity (NSWCDD DNA) and has a one-year base period plus four one-year options.

“HII is proud to expand our partnership with the U.S. Navy to realize its digital engineering transformation,” said Glenn Goodman, president of Mission Technologies’ LVC Solutions business group. “We have built a strong team with full capabilities across customer requirements and training systems and look forward to supporting this important program.”

With more than two decades supporting the U.S. Navy’s live, virtual, constructive (LVC) training architecture environments, HII’s team will provide a development, security and operations (DevSecOps) model that drives innovation and creates new features at a faster pace, which includes full life-cycle software development and engineering, hardware engineering, systems engineering, cyber engineering, and related integration, testing and lab support.

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-shore-based-training-engineering-development-support-naval-surface-warfare-center-dahlgren.

