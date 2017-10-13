HIIQ ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First Filed Class Action – HIIQ

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from August 2, 2017 through September 11, 2017, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important November 10, 2017 lead plaintiff deadline in the first filed class action commenced by Rosen Law Firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Health Insurance Innovations investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Health Insurance Innovations’ application for a third-party insurance administrators license with the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation was denied due in part to material errors and omissions; (2) the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation’s rejection of Health Insurance Innovations’ application for a third-party insurance administrators license could result in its losing licenses in the other states; and (3) as a result, Health Insurance Innovations’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 10, 2017.

