Zumwalt-class destroyer USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) underway at Sea. U.S. Navy Image

PASCAGOULA, Miss., Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HII’s (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division was awarded a $10.5 million contract today for the modernization period planning of Zumwalt-class guided missile destroyers, USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) and USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001).

“Ingalls is honored to have been selected to deliver this new capability with our Navy and industry partners,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “Our shipbuilders stand ready to do what is necessary to enable our fleet in the protection of peace around the world.”

HII has invested nearly $1 billion in the infrastructure, facility and toolsets at Ingalls Shipbuilding enabling the work of Ingalls’ shipbuilders, improving product flow and process efficiency, and enhancing product quality.

Zumwalt-class destroyers feature a state-of-the-art electric propulsion system, wave-piercing tumblehome hull, stealth design and is equipped with the most advanced warfighting technology and weaponry. These ships will be capable of performing a range of deterrence, power projection, sea control, and command and control missions while allowing Navy to evolve with new systems and missions.

Ingalls has delivered 34 Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) destroyers, with five currently under construction including Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), Ted Stevens (DDG 128), Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129), George M. Neal (DDG 131) and Sam Nunn (DDG 133). Additionally, the third of the Zumwalt-class ships, Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002) arrived in Pascagoula, Mississippi, in January 2022 for a combat systems availability.

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-ingalls-shipbuilding-advanced-planning-contract-zumwalt-class-ships.

