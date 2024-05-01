PASCAGOULA, Miss., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HII’s (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division hosted a “signing day” for the 2024 graduates of its Shipbuilder Academy today at the shipyard. This year, 25 talented high school students were offered full-time positions at Ingalls, where they will begin their shipbuilding career following the completion of their education.

Through hands-on training, mentorship, and classroom instruction, participants in the Ingalls Shipbuilding Academy (ISA) gain invaluable experience that prepares them with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in a shipbuilding career.

“Today is a celebration of the students who have made the decision to develop their skills and be a part of our over 85-year shipbuilding legacy,” said Donny Dorsey, vice president of Operations at Ingalls Shipbuilding. “Each one of these students has worked hard to get to this point, and we look forward to having them join the Ingalls team.”

During the signing ceremony, among parents and special guests, the high school seniors were honored much like high school athletes announcing an intended college. Each student received and signed a contingent offer of employment highlighting their new position at the shipyard. Upon their high school graduation, these students will join the Ingalls workforce.

Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/hiis-ingalls-shipbuilding-hosts-signing-day-for-2024-graduates-of-shipbuilder-academy/

Two of the students receiving job offers shared their excitement about the ISA program and the opportunity it has provided them.

Christopher Powe, a student at Pascagoula High School, reflected on his journey through the ISA program stating, “I have already learned so much, and I’m excited to get to work once I receive my diploma. I have heard good things about Ingalls and the possibilities to be successful straight out of high school, and I knew I couldn’t pass up this chance with ISA.” Powe received a job offer to join the team as a machinist helper apprentice.

Elijah Bliven, a student at Saint Martin High School, expressed his enthusiasm for the program stating, “I’ve always had interest in everything electrical related, so I jumped on the opportunity to turn my passion into a career. I’m grateful for my experience with ISA, and it feels good knowing I’m prepared for my next chapter as a shipbuilder.” Bliven will be joining the team as a sheet metal helper apprentice.

Since 2016, over 400 students have graduated from the Shipbuilder Academy, allowing Ingalls to proactively invest in local workforce pipelines that are preparing young individuals for careers at the shipyard. The success of the program comes from the partnerships Ingalls has with 13 different high schools along the Gulf Coast including Biloxi, Gulfport, West Harrison, Long Beach, Pass Christian, Pascagoula, Gautier, Moss Point, East Central, Vancleave, St. Martin, Ocean Springs and Alma Bryant.

In addition to establishing the Shipbuilder Academy, Ingalls has made substantial investments in local technical programs by establishing Talent Development Lab programs in 2018 at three local high schools: Pascagoula, Moss Point and Alma Bryant.

The shared goal of these initiatives is to provide students with the opportunity to build a solid future for themselves while nurturing a strong talent pipeline for the next generation of shipbuilders. By investing in education and workforce development, Ingalls reaffirms its commitment to building both ships and careers in the Gulf Coast region.

