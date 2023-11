NNS Hiring Push HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division talent acquisition representative Lyndsey Hall talks with an attendee at the What’s Next for Success Foundation career and job fair held on Friday, Oct. 27, at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, in Hampton, Virginia. (Photo by Lexi Whitehead/HII).

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HII’s (NYSE: HII) Newport News Shipbuilding division continues to make progress in the area of workforce development acceleration, and is meeting hiring demand for skilled trades positions through community outreach efforts and on-site hiring events.

The shipyard recently participated in the What’s Next for Success Foundation career and job fair held at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. Hundreds of people, including local high school students, met with NNS talent acquisition representatives to learn about career opportunities at the shipyard, which is Virginia’s largest industrial employer.

Additionally, attendees were able to tour the shipyard’s digital shipbuilding mobile experience trailer, interacting with the tools used by HII’s next generation workforce. Sharing the digital transformation taking place within the company, attendees experienced the visual work instructions on tablets used in the shipyard, as well as a welding simulator, laser scanning and virtual reality and augmented reality.

Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-newport-news-shipbuilding-hiring-push-2023

“Our powerful mission at NNS, building the world’s greatest aircraft carriers and submarines, is only possible due to our greatest asset: a skilled and dedicated workforce,” said Xavier Beale, NNS vice president of human resources. “As we continue to make intentional investments to meet our hiring needs, community events like this are instrumental to that effort. We’re also intently focused on our retention efforts to ensure our newest shipbuilders have the tools and training they need to sustain long, rewarding careers.”

NNS is also working with the Navy’s Submarine Industrial Base office and Hampton Roads Workforce Council to build the next generation shipbuilding workforce through targeted investments in growing the region’s talent pipeline and reaching diverse populations.

The shipyard is hosting “Walk-in Wednesday” trade hiring events every Wednesday through Dec. 13. Those events are 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the NNS employment office, located at 5200 W. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, VA, 23607 – Suite 176. No appointment is necessary.

NNS is the nation’s sole designer, builder and refueler of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and one of only two shipyards capable of designing and building nuclear-powered submarines.

To learn more about career opportunities at HII, visit https://hii.com/careers/.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

Contact:

Todd Corillo

Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com

(757) 688-3220

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd369686-0e42-414e-bb87-a7529ed24fbe