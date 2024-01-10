A Democrat serving in the House of Representatives was at the center of an apparent blunder Wednesday when she claimed former President Donald Trump “incited an erection.”

The comment from Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., came during the House Judiciary Committee’s consideration of a resolution that, if passed, would set up a full House vote on whether to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena as part of the House impeachment inqu

[Read Full story at source]