Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “war criminal” on Thursday during fiery remarks that grew more contentious when a Capitol Hill staffer used an umbrella to obstruct a Fox News cameraman who was filming the exchange.

The unidentified aide is seen in video of the encounter repeatedly opening and closing his umbrella. The action interferes with the camera shot and at one point the umbrella seemingly makes contact with the operator

[Read Full story at source]