Elevator World, the premier elevator industry publication, recently announced the winners of its annual Ellies industry recognition awards. Hill Hiker, Inc. is proud to win the ‘Best Supplier: Special Application Lifts’ category for the third year in a row.

ORONO, Minn., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For its third consecutive year, Hill Hiker, Inc. won an Ellie Awards recognition, maintaining its reign as Best Supplier in Special Application Lifts.

The Ellie Awards, or “Ellies,” collect more than 20,000 votes annually to recognize North American elevator and escalator businesses that make large strides in the industry. Hill Hiker, Inc. received a nomination earlier this year for Best Supplier in Special Application Lifts and compiled the most votes in this category to secure the win. Industry publication Elevator World hosts this award series each year and Hill Hiker, Inc. has a number of recognitions in addition to its 2020 and 2021 Best Supplier awards. Elevator World most recently presented Hill Hiker, Inc. with a 2021 Project of the Year Award, which made the cover of the trade magazine. Hill Hiker, Inc. has over 10 total awards and project features from Elevator World.

“A third Ellie in a row is a huge accomplishment for Hill Hiker, Inc. and so important in showing how much we prioritize upholding our world-renowned reputation for quality, safety, and reliability,” said Bill MacLachlan, Hill Hiker’s founder. “We’re going to keep up the great work for many more years to come.”

Founded in 1997 by Bill and Laurel MacLachlan, Hill Hiker, Inc. is a family-owned, inclined elevator manufacturer specializing in outdoor elevation systems, also know as funiculars, lake trams, hill lifts, hillside trolleys, outdoor elevators, etc. Now celebrating 25 years of serving the community, Hill Hiker, Inc. is known worldwide for its innovative design and superior functionality.

Find out more about Hill Hiker, Inc. by visiting our website at hillhiker.com.

Contact Information:

Duncan MacLachlan

Construction Manager | Marketing Manager | Service Specialist

duncan@hillhiker.com

952-476-2422

