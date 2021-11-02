Hill International Acquisition the NEYO Group Becomes “Hill International Cost Consultancy (India) Pvt. Ltd.”

PHILADELPHIA and MUMBAI, India, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hill International (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today that the NEYO Group, a pan-India cost consultancy firm Hill acquired on June 30, 2021, will now be known as “Hill International Cost Consultancy (India) Pvt. Ltd.”

Hill’s in-country staff now total more than 200 professionals. In addition, Hill now boasts six offices in India and has expanded the services the company can offer to clients throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Hill continues to do business under the same local leadership and management team, with no interruption in services.

Hill Senior Vice President APAC Saïd Mneimné says of the acquisition, “NEYO’s leaders and employees embody the values that Hill cultivates, and they have been a great fit for our team already. As Hill International Cost Consultancy (India), they will continue to help our company further leverage growth and allow us to pursue additional opportunities with complex estimating and cost engineering requirements throughout the Asia-Pacific Region.”

“We joined Hill to enhance our own growth, expand our service offerings, and widen our client network,” adds Hill Director Sateesh Kumar, who served as a director at NEYO and continues with Hill in a similar role. “And we are already hard at work making that happen in all of the sectors we serve. Although we have changed our name, our focus on client service remains the same.”

“Hill International Cost Consultancy (India) Pvt. Ltd. reflects Hill’s commitment to growth in India, our confidence in the Indian market, and the outstanding abilities of Country Leader and Senior Vice President Saïd Mneimné and our entire Indian team,” says Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf S. Ghali.

