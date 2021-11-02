Hill International Acquisition the NEYO Group Becomes “Hill International Cost Consultancy (India) Pvt. Ltd.”

Breaking News
PHILADELPHIA and MUMBAI, India, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hill International (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today that the NEYO Group, a pan-India cost consultancy firm Hill acquired on June 30, 2021, will now be known as “Hill International Cost Consultancy (India) Pvt. Ltd.”

Hill’s in-country staff now total more than 200 professionals. In addition, Hill now boasts six offices in India and has expanded the services the company can offer to clients throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Hill continues to do business under the same local leadership and management team, with no interruption in services.

Hill Senior Vice President APAC Saïd Mneimné says of the acquisition, “NEYO’s leaders and employees embody the values that Hill cultivates, and they have been a great fit for our team already. As Hill International Cost Consultancy (India), they will continue to help our company further leverage growth and allow us to pursue additional opportunities with complex estimating and cost engineering requirements throughout the Asia-Pacific Region.”

“We joined Hill to enhance our own growth, expand our service offerings, and widen our client network,” adds Hill Director Sateesh Kumar, who served as a director at NEYO and continues with Hill in a similar role. “And we are already hard at work making that happen in all of the sectors we serve. Although we have changed our name, our focus on client service remains the same.” 

“Hill International Cost Consultancy (India) Pvt. Ltd. reflects Hill’s commitment to growth in India, our confidence in the Indian market, and the outstanding abilities of Country Leader and Senior Vice President Saïd Mneimné and our entire Indian team,” says Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf S. Ghali.

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 3,000 professionals and 100 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Hill International, Inc.
Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C
Senior Vice President
(215) 309-7707
elizabethzipf@hillintl.com 

The Equity Group, Inc.
Devin Sullivan
Senior Vice President
(212) 836-9608
dsullivan@equityny.com 

