Hill International Grows Texas Municipal Business with Multiple Assignments in Booming New Braunfels

PHILADELPHIA and HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today that it was awarded multiple assignments to provide construction oversight, inspection, and coordination for several municipal projects in the City of New Braunfels, Texas. These projects include two new Fire Stations as well as a new Police Station inclusive of a Veterans Memorial. These projects were awarded through an Indefinite Delivery-Indefinite Quantity contract.

New Braunfels, home to more than 90,000 residents, is located near San Antonio. The city is known for the presence of the Comal and Guadalupe rivers, which wind past leafy parks like Landa and Cypress Bend. According to U.S. Census figures, New Braunfels’ population has boomed over the past decade, prompting investments into new public facilities of all types. To support this growth, the Hill team will help ensure all work materials, structures, equipment, and workmanship for the City’s new buildings comply with contract documents, manage change orders, and verify contractors maintain good construction practices and professional standards prevailing in the local City, County, and State of Texas.

The New Braunfels projects are indicative of Hill’s growing work with municipal clients across the state. This includes a new animal shelter for the City of Baytown and bond program support for the City of Richardson.

Hill Senior Vice President Robert Ferguson, LEED AP, said of the firm’s new awards: “We’ve worked across Texas for decades for clients ranging from the University of Texas and Texas A&M to Dallas Area Rapid Transit. Our philosophy for those clients is the same one we bring to our municipal clients: implement a collaborative process through a talented and highly qualified team, with continual and consistent communication between our staff, the City and the design and construction teams. This approach has driven our success both in Texas and across the U.S., and we’re confident the Hill way will help us to deliver these new projects on time and within budget.”

Raouf Ghali, Hill’s Chief Executive Officer, added, “Much like the state’s economy, Hill’s Texas business continues to grow and thrive in the Municipal market. It’s a testament to Robert and the team he has built that more and more clients across the state trust Hill to deliver these most important public projects.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in more than 69 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

