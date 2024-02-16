MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. and PHILADELPHIA and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hill International, Inc., delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today the promotions of David Thomas and Pete Buchholz, PE, CCM, to First Vice President.

Thomas, who joined Hill in 2019, has quickly risen through the ranks to lead the company’s business development efforts throughout the greater Philadelphia region and across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. He has also been instrumental in pursuing major infrastructure programs and initiatives throughout the mid-Atlantic U.S., including securing awards with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, New Jersey Transit, Montgomery County, and Philadelphia International Airport, among many others. In his new role as First Vice President, Pennsylvania Operations, Thomas will oversee the company’s efforts to support our existing clients and to facilitate our growth with new clients in our core infrastructure sectors throughout the region.

With nearly two decades of project and program management experience, Buchholz also joined Hill in 2019, helping to deliver projects and programs for key clients in Ohio, including his work with the City of Columbus Department of Public Utilities. Prior to joining Hill, Buchholz worked with such notable clients as the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Energy, and the U.S. Department of Defense, among others. As First Vice President, Midwest Operations, Buchholz will lead Hill’s work in Ohio and throughout the Midwest on a day-to-day basis to ensure our clients have the right staff for their project needs.

Thomas and Buchholz will report directly to Senior Vice President, Todd Cooper, PE, CCM, LEED AP, who manages Hill’s entire Mid-Atlantic region. Cooper said of the promotions, “Both Dave and Pete have shown their ability to lead our teams and deliver for our clients, and I’m excited to continue working with them in their new roles as we grow our business in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and beyond.”

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali added: “The Mid-Atlantic is where Hill began its existence as a company. Under the leadership of Todd, and now Dave and Pete, I expect to see strong growth in the Mid-Atlantic this year and beyond. Congratulations to both, and I look forward to seeing the results they deliver for Hill and our clients.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 3,300 professionals in over 100 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, advisory, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Hill is exclusively a program, project, and construction management provider, meaning we have one focus as a company: protecting client interests. Free of any potential conflicts, our entire business is geared towards helping clients achieve their desired outcomes. We are dedicated to exceeding expectations throughout the entire construction project lifecycle and adapt to the needs of each assignment to develop tailored approaches and solutions to meet those needs.

Hill is a proud member of the Global Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. family of companies. Learn more about GISI at www.gisi.com.

