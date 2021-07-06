Hill International Selected to Manage the Advance Infrastructure Package for the First Phase of the Madinah Central Area Development

PHILADELPHIA and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hill International (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it has been awarded a contract by the Rua Al-Madinah Holding Co. to provide project management support for the advance roadways package of the Madinah Central Area (MCA) development—a 1.4-square kilometer project that will ultimately deliver greatly expanded retail and hospitality assets in the Municipality of Madinah. The development of MCA is part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 program.

The advance infrastructure package will enable the Al Amida road to serve as an alternative to the current ring road by expanding the roadway to six lanes and upgrading the Ali Bin Abi Taleb traffic tunnel and connect Al Amida to the King Faisal ring road. Work includes removal of existing pavement, guardrail, barriers, trees, curbs, excavation, construction of roadway, relocation of service reservation, paving, drainage, sewerage, potable, street lighting, telecom and power networks, pavement marking and striping, installation of new guardrail and barriers, extension of existing utility ducts, backfilling and compaction, traffic detouring and management, and other construction-related work. The project is scheduled for completion in 2023.

“This initial package of works is critical to the long-term success of the MCA development,” said Abdo Kardous, Regional President for the Middle East of Hill International. “Our team will help make certain the new roadway realizes Rua Al-Madinah’s objectives and provides improved access and mobility to the Central Area.”

“Infrastructure projects and programs are ramping up across the Middle East and around the world,” says Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf S. Ghali. “This first package of the MCA development is a testament to the Kingdom’s determination to realize the goals of Vision 2030 as well as evidence of the gathering strength of the region’s economic recovery following the pandemic-induced slowdown.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 2,700 professionals in 69 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

