Hill International to Help Deliver the Central Florida Expressway Authority’s New Construction Program

PHILADELPHIA and ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today it has been awarded a contract to provide construction management consulting services for the Central Florida Expressway Authority’s (CFX) multi-project construction program. The program involves major roadway and bridge projects along SR 408, SR 417, SR 414, SR 429, SR 451, SR 528, and other CFX associated facilities. The projects will enable CFX to improve conditions in the four counties of the Greater Orlando area: Lake, Orange, Osceola, and Seminole, enhancing travel for residents, businesses, and tourists and improving safety.

Hill will provide support, oversight, and management of the program, as well as oversight of CFX’s construction engineering/inspection (CEI) consultants. Hill’s services will include contract administration, cost and scheduling support, third-party coordination, dispute resolution, quality control and assurance, constructability reviews, document preparation, and other assistance.

Hill’s Dan Sokol, PE Vice President, Roads and Bridges in the company’s Southeastern U.S. Region, said of the program, “CFX does an admirable job of keeping many of the busiest roads and highways in the Orlando region safe and maintained, and does so while keeping costs well under control. These projects continue that mission in the most efficient and effective manner possible. Our team has a long history of similar work in this region, and we are bringing the skillsets and expertise needed to implement the program quickly and correctly. We expect the result to be a smooth execution of these projects, benefiting everyone who uses these roads and highways.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in more than 50 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations; and any statements regarding our intent to file late periodic reports or relisting on a national securities exchange, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the preparation of and the audit or review, as applicable, of filings may take longer than currently anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Hill International, Inc.
Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C
Senior Vice President
Hill International, Inc.
One Commerce Square
2005 Market Street, 17th Floor
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 309-7707
[email protected]

Hill International, Inc.
Todd Weintraub
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(215) 309-7951
[email protected]

