Hill International to Help Deliver the Central Florida Expressway Authority’s New Construction Program

PHILADELPHIA and ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today it has been awarded a contract to provide construction management consulting services for the Central Florida Expressway Authority’s (CFX) multi-project construction program. The program involves major roadway and bridge projects along SR 408, SR 417, SR 414, SR 429, SR 451, SR 528, and other CFX associated facilities. The projects will enable CFX to improve conditions in the four counties of the Greater Orlando area: Lake, Orange, Osceola, and Seminole, enhancing travel for residents, businesses, and tourists and improving safety.

Hill will provide support, oversight, and management of the program, as well as oversight of CFX’s construction engineering/inspection (CEI) consultants. Hill’s services will include contract administration, cost and scheduling support, third-party coordination, dispute resolution, quality control and assurance, constructability reviews, document preparation, and other assistance.

Hill’s Dan Sokol, PE Vice President, Roads and Bridges in the company’s Southeastern U.S. Region, said of the program, “CFX does an admirable job of keeping many of the busiest roads and highways in the Orlando region safe and maintained, and does so while keeping costs well under control. These projects continue that mission in the most efficient and effective manner possible. Our team has a long history of similar work in this region, and we are bringing the skillsets and expertise needed to implement the program quickly and correctly. We expect the result to be a smooth execution of these projects, benefiting everyone who uses these roads and highways.”

