Hill International to Manage the LinkUS and BNSF Projects for the Southern California Regional Rail Authority as Part of the $10 Billion SCORE Program

PHILADELPHIA and IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in program and construction management and managing risk, announced today it was awarded a contract to provide Project Management Support Services to the Southern California Regional Rail Authority (SCRRA) for the LinkUS and BNSF components of the Southern California Optimized Rail Expansion (SCORE) program. The $10 billion SCORE program will achieve SCRRA’s 2028 service vision, which coincides with the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and SCRRA’s 2015-2025 Strategic Plan. Hill is supporting SCORE as part of a $50 million on-call PM/CM contract with the SCRRA, awarded in March 2020.

Hill Vice President, California Rail/Transit Practice Leader Mary Toutounchi, PE, will lead the Hill team’s work. “These projects are vital to realizing the goals of the SCORE program, and to realize them on time and within budget,” Toutounchi explains. “Coordinating work and managing interfaces with ridership, regulatory agencies, and the impacted communities along the alignments will be critical to keeping work progressing as planned.” Toutounchi notes that Hill’s work on similarly complex and ambitious rail programs in Southern California gives the team the tools to support SCRRA manage the project successfully.

The LinkUS project will renovate and modernize a 1939 station to improve the ridership experience for SCRRA, Amtrak, and the California High Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) by delivering a new and modern concourse, and enable run-through services by constructing run-through tracks on a new viaduct over Highway 101. The BNSF component consists of a series of projects along the BNSF San Bernardino Subdivision (SBS) to enhance safety, reliability, and capacity of freight and passenger train operations. Hill’s professionals will monitor the program and verify costs, schedule, and final outcomes of the projects meet the objectives of the SCORE program.

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali says of the award: “Transit infrastructure in Southern California is always a priority, both in terms of improvements and maintenance. The SCORE program exemplifies the commitment of California’s taxpayers to smart, efficient, and sustainable public transit, and these two projects showcase that commitment. Hill specializes in complex rail programs and projects, and LinkUS and BNSF will be significant additions to our California rail portfolio.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in 69 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

