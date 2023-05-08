PHILADELPHIA and ONTARIO, Calif., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hill International, Inc., delivering the infrastructure of change, is pleased to announce it was selected by the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) to provide project management, construction management, and project controls services for OIAA’s ongoing Capital Improvement Program (CIP) and Tenant Improvement Program (TIP).

Hill, in partnership with KDG Construction Consulting, is supporting the delivery of multiple, concurrent landside, terminal, and airside projects at Ontario International Airport (ONT) including executive, program, and project leadership; estimating; scheduling; procurement advisement and support; risk/opportunity management; change management; inspection; commissioning; and additional on-site and office support.

Hill First Vice President, Southern California Operations J.P. Villamizar, said of the award: “Delivering the programs at ONT continues Hill’s commitment to major aviation infrastructure programs in California. As the region grows, we understand the need for efficient and reliable aviation facilities that meet the future needs of their community. We’re excited to work with KDG as part of the OIAA Program Management Team to make ONT’s programs and projects successful.”

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf S. Ghali adds: “Our team of aviation experts has the global experience and local resources to deliver our client’s vision for their facilities and infrastructure. ONT is an exciting and innovative airport, and I’m sure our industry-leading professionals will enhance OIAA’s outstanding reputation and mission to connect people, places, and opportunities to build a better world.”

ONT, located in San Bernardino County, is 35 miles east of Los Angeles and close to three major freeways. The airport campus encompasses more than 1,700 acres and features two terminals housing 26 gates which facilitate more than 10 airline partners flying to over 25 nonstop destinations. ONT has two concrete runways, 8L/26R and 26L/8R, which can accommodate all passenger aircraft types and more than 70 daily departures. In 2022, ONT recorded passenger traffic of nearly 6 MAP and handled total cargo volume for UPS, FedEx, and Amazon of over 850,000 tons. The CIP and TIP will deliver new, expanded, and renovated facilities to enhance services for passengers, commercial carriers, and cargo operations.

