Hill International Wins 2020 CMAA Southern California Chapter Project Achievement Award for the City of Orange Metrolink Parking Structure Project

PHILADELPHIA and IRVINE, Calif., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today that it has been recognized with an award by the Construction Management Association of America (CMAA) Southern California Chapter for the company’s management of the City of Orange Metrolink Parking Structure project. The more than $30-million project earned the project achievement award in the $11 million-to-$50 million transportation category. The award will be presented to Hill at the chapter’s 28th Annual Awards Gala on September 3, 2020 at the Hyatt Regency Long Beach.

“This was a great project and very deserving of such an award,” says Hill Vice President Nazem Moussa, who served as project manager for the City of Orange Metrolink Parking Structure. “The new parking structure is large enough to meet current and future parking needs at the Orange Transportation Center serving Metrolink commuters in the region for years to come. It’s also a beautiful building that fits neatly into the historic core of the city. I’m very proud to have worked on it.”

Major scope items included the implementation of an adaptive management plan to survey and protect nearby historical structures, site demolition, remediation of contaminated soils and underground storage tanks, installation of an excavation support system of soldier piles and tiebacks, mass excavation, construction of a cast-in-place frame and post-tension decks, erection of pre-cast panels, and construction of two elevators and stairways. Due to the enclosed nature of the building, additional air/mechanical systems were required as well as additional security systems (CCTV, Code Blue Phones, and physical gates to secure the structure). Other unique features include extensive electric vehicle charging locations and photovoltaic installations to offset the facility’s electrical demand. Work also included enhanced plaza areas and landscaping to integrate the garage into the historical area of Old Town Orange.

Hill provided construction management services for the project. Specific services included performance of an independent review of the plans (conceptual architectural design, schematic, and final construction drawings), specifications, and cost estimates developed by an architect during the architectural design phase, and performance of construction management during the construction phase. The ultimate goal of the efforts, to help ensure that all work was conducted and accomplished in compliance with project plans and specifications, was completed successfully.

“We are extremely honored to have been recognized by CMAA with this award,” says Raouf Ghali, Hill’s Chief Executive Officer. “I would like to congratulate every Hill professional that contributed to the success of this award winning project.”

CMAA is North America’s only organization dedicated exclusively to the interests of professional Construction Project Management. The association, formed in 1982, currently has more than 16,000 members, including individual CM/PM practitioners, corporate members, and construction owners in both the public and private sectors, along with academic and associate members. For more information on CMAA, please visit their website at www.cmaanet.org.

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in more than 55 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com .

