Hillard Heintze Adds Three Experts to Expand Its Security Risk Management and Strategic Relationships Teams

Chicago, Ill., Oct. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hillard Heintze announced today that – given ongoing growth in demand for the firm’s Security Risk Management services – two Senior Directors are joining the team immediately.

“When we started our firm in 2004 – and were first building trust with clients – we were tasked with a lot of single-focused initiatives. Like security risk assessments and emergency management plans. Thirteen years later, clients are now engaging us for many more long-term, strategy-driven, program-based security risk management engagements” explains Hillard Heintze CEO Arnette Heintze.

Client Demand in Ohio and Louisiana are Contributing to the Firm’s Growth

“We are now often coordinating multiple services to address a single enterprise client’s complex, layered sets of risks to their people, property, performance and reputations,” Heintze continues. “That requires new experts and career-proven leaders like Chad McGinty and Eddie Langlinais – individuals who know how to identify, manage and counter risks at a sophisticated, organizational level.”

Senior Director Chad McGinty is a retired Major with the Ohio State Highway Patrol who brings nearly three decades of law enforcement, public safety and security leadership experience to the firm’s clients in industries that range from oil and gas and other energy markets to critical infrastructure.

Senior Director Eddie Langlinais completed a 24-year career with the United States Marshals Service as a federal criminal investigator and security specialist. In this capacity, he planned, conducted and supervised security risk assessments, high threat investigations, and executive protection assignments for high-profile individuals, such as the federal judiciary, drug czars, politicians and visiting foreign dignitaries.

The Strategic Relationships Team Gains a Key New Member

“As our business continues to grow,” Heintze continues, “we have been learning more about our clients’ different needs. We recognize that sustaining our robust double-digit growth year after year, requires investing in a strategic marketing leader crucial to our business. As an Associate Director on our Strategic Relationships team, Sarah Duff will be helping us accelerate our cross-channel marketing initiatives to initiate relationships with new clients and expand our robust sales pipeline even further.”

Before joining Hillard Heintze, Duff served as a marketing manager at a Chicago-based company. In this capacity, she was responsible for the development, execution, and management of the company’s first-ever formal marketing program including strategic planning, lead generation strategy, brand management, CRM and marketing automation process development, KPI reporting, content development, and budget management. Before that, she led the development of another Chicago-based global enterprise’s B2C and B2B marketing programs as well as its B2C sales team.

About the Hillard Heintze Security Risk Management Practice

The Hillard Heintze Security Risk Management practice helps clients across sectors and industries address a broad continuum of needs related to core domains such as risk, threat and vulnerability assessment; security operations assessment; security program development; security strategy creation; emergency preparedness and crisis management; active shooter planning; executive protection and major event security planning; threat intelligence and social media monitoring and analysis; security training, education and awareness; and technical surveillance countermeasures (TSCM).

About Hillard Heintze

As one of the leading security risk management and investigations firms in the United States, Hillard Heintze protects people, performance, interests and reputations. The firm’s core practices – Security Risk Management, Threat and Violence Risk Management, Investigations, Private Clients and Family Office Services, and Law Enforcement Consulting – provide insight, deliver assurance and instill confidence worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, Hillard Heintze also has operations in Washington D.C., Florida, New York, Michigan, and Arizona as well as operating capabilities across North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. For more information, visit www.hillardheintze.com. For more information, visit www.hillardheintze.com.

