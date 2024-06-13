Hillary Clinton on Wednesday endorsed the Democratic challenger running against vulnerable progressive Squad member Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., in a competitive House primary in New York.

In a post on X, Clinton threw her support behind Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

“With Trump on the ballot, we need strong, principled Democrats in Congress more than ever. In Congress, @LatimerforNY will protect abortion rights, stand up to the NRA, and fight for President

