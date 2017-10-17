Hillary Clinton says U.S. threats of war with North Korea ‘dangerous, short-sighted’

SEOUL (Reuters) – Former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday that “cavalier” threats to start war on the Korean peninsula are “dangerous and short-sighted”, urging the United States to get all parties to the negotiating table.
