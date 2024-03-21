Former Secretary of State and two-time failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Thursday waded into what is expected to be one of the most closely watched Senate races this year that could determine the balance of power in Congress.
In an early morning post on X, Clinton offered her endorsement to Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego, a Phoenix-area congressman and the likely Democrat nominee in the race, praising him as a “fighter” who would defend abortion “r
