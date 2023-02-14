Hillcrest Hospital South in Tulsa, Oklahoma View of the hospital at sunset

Tulsa, OK, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hillcrest Hospital South has achieved designation as an Orthopedic Center of Excellence by DNV. They have the honor of being the first hospital in Oklahoma to reach this prestigious milestone.

“Certification of orthopedic programs is a valuable tool for measuring program excellence. We congratulate Hillcrest on their achievement and are honored to have them as a part of the DNV family,” stated Ronell Myburgh MHA, MBA, BSN, RN, Director, Certifications for DNV Healthcare USA Inc.

Achieving Orthopedic Center of Excellence designation requires that a hospital obtain advanced certification with DNV in at least three (3) of their orthopedic service line programs. Hillcrest Hospital South has achieved advanced certification of their Hip & Knee Replacement, Spine Surgery, and Shoulder Surgery Programs. The certification requirements are based on industry standards and evidence-based practices. The process for becoming certified includes a rigorous onsite survey by DNV. These Advanced Orthopedic Certifications are recognized by both the Blue Cross Blue Shield Blue Distinction Program and the Aetna Institutes of Quality (IOQ) Program.

Bennett Geister, CEO of Hillcrest Hospital South, stated, “Over the past five years, Orthopedic surgery has been one of the highest growth service lines at Hillcrest South. We needed to ensure that our safety and quality outcomes continued to elevate with our volumes, and hence, we pursued center of excellence designation to put our program in line with the best programs in the country.” Geister further stated, “Our team came together to implement and adopt best practices so that the patient’s experience is top of class when they trust their care to Hillcrest Hospital South. This is a great achievement driven by our staff doing the work, and I’m excited to showcase our program to the communities we serve.”

“Our innovative hospital accreditation and certification programs create trust between communities and their hospitals,” stated David Tellez, Regional Lead, DNV Supply Chain and Product Assurance, “Patients can feel confident in their care knowing the hospital has met our rigorous standards for safety and quality.”

About Hillcrest Healthcare System

Hillcrest South, a 180-bed hospital, is an acute care medical center located in south Tulsa. Hillcrest South offers a wide range of inpatient and outpatient services including maternity, cardiology, emergency, wound care, orthopedics, and surgery. To learn more, visit hillcrestsouth.com.

About DNV

DNV is a global independent certification, assurance and risk management provider, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise, DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, drives innovative solutions.

Whether certifying a company’s management system or products, accrediting hospitals, providing training, assessing supply chains or digital assets, DNV enables customers and stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence, continually improve and realize long-term strategic goals sustainably.

DNV draws on its wide technical and industry expertise to help companies worldwide build consumer and stakeholder trust. Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and the world today and is a trusted voice for many of the world’s most successful and forward-thinking companies.

For more information about DNV, visit www.dnvhealthcare.com.

Hillcrest Hospital South in Tulsa, Oklahoma

